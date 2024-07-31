Support for IDs in Apple Wallet expands to its fifth state

One of the most highly anticipated features announced at WWDC in 2021 was support for storing IDs in the Apple Wallet application. However, the rollout of this feature has been incredibly slow.

But starting today, the IDs in Wallet feature is now available in its fifth state: Ohio.

IDs in Apple Wallet come to Ohio

Apple updated its “IDs in Wallet” website to acknowledge the addition of Ohio. With this, the feature is now available in the following states:

Ohio

Maryland

Arizona

Georgia

Colorado

THE residents of Ohio can add their ID to Apple Wallet by following these steps:

Open the Wallet app on your iPhone and tap the + icon in the top right corner

in the top right corner Choose Driver’s License or State ID

or Tap Add to iPhone and Apple Watch or Add to iPhone

or You may be required to log in to your state’s DMV/MVD website to authorize adding your ID to Apple Wallet

Apple has said that the following states are committed to supporting its implementation of digital IDs in Wallet:

Connecticut

Hawaii

Iowa

Kentucky

Mississippi

Oklahoma

Utah

Where can you actually use IDs stored in Apple Wallet? Here’s what Apple says:

With your ID in Wallet, there’s no need to reach for your physical ID. Simply add it to the Wallet app and use it to show proof of age or identity at select businesses and venues. Or, travel with it at select TSA checkpoints. Presenting your ID just got much easier.

Apple says that ID cards in Wallet are currently available for use at select TSA checkpoints within Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI), Denver International Airport (DEN), Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX), and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA).

As it stands right now, your mileage may vary when using your Apple Wallet ID at businesses. Apple simply says that it will be accepted at “select businesses and venues,” without any more specific information.

The state of Ohio has also published an in-depth guide on its implementation of IDs in Apple Wallet, noting: “Ohio Mobile ID does not replace your physical Ohio driver’s license or identification card and you must continue to carry your physical card.”

