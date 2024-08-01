App Review Guidelines changed to allow PC emulators for games

There have been months of confusion and controversy around game emulators on the App Store. Following the initial rejection of a PC emulator, Apple has today published new App Review Guidelines. The latest guidelines explicitly allow game downloads for PC emulators.

The latest version of the App Review Guidelines contains minimal changes. However, section 4.7 has been revised to include key new language.

Apps may offer certain software that is not embedded in the binary, specifically HTML5 mini apps and mini games, streaming games, chatbots, and plug-ins. Additionally, retro game console and PC emulator apps can offer to download games. You are responsible for all such software offered in your app, including ensuring that such software complies with these Guidelines and all applicable laws.

Most of this is the same as before. What’s noteworthy is the addition of a few specific words: ‘and PC emulator apps.’

Just a few weeks ago, Apple approved the first PC emulator for iPhone and iPad. UTM SE was allowed on the App Store following an initial rejection and doubling down by Apple.

The rejection was initially so controversial because Apple had started allowing retro game emulators on the App Store. But the company initially argued this was limited to console emulators. PC emulators were previously excluded.

After reversing course and approving UTM SE, today’s App Review Guidelines changes will hopefully bring a close to this latest App Review saga.

App developers not only have the precedent of UTM SE’s approval to go off of, but also the explicit PC emulator approval written into the guidelines.