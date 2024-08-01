 Skip to main content

App Review Guidelines changed to allow PC emulators for games

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Aug 1 2024 - 12:11 pm PT
0 Comments

There have been months of confusion and controversy around game emulators on the App Store. Following the initial rejection of a PC emulator, Apple has today published new App Review Guidelines. The latest guidelines explicitly allow game downloads for PC emulators.

The latest version of the App Review Guidelines contains minimal changes. However, section 4.7 has been revised to include key new language.

Apps may offer certain software that is not embedded in the binary, specifically HTML5 mini apps and mini games, streaming games, chatbots, and plug-ins. Additionally, retro game console and PC emulator apps can offer to download games. You are responsible for all such software offered in your app, including ensuring that such software complies with these Guidelines and all applicable laws.

Most of this is the same as before. What’s noteworthy is the addition of a few specific words: ‘and PC emulator apps.’

Just a few weeks ago, Apple approved the first PC emulator for iPhone and iPad. UTM SE was allowed on the App Store following an initial rejection and doubling down by Apple.

The rejection was initially so controversial because Apple had started allowing retro game emulators on the App Store. But the company initially argued this was limited to console emulators. PC emulators were previously excluded.

After reversing course and approving UTM SE, today’s App Review Guidelines changes will hopefully bring a close to this latest App Review saga.

App developers not only have the precedent of UTM SE’s approval to go off of, but also the explicit PC emulator approval written into the guidelines.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

emulator

emulator
App Review

App Review

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications