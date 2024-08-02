 Skip to main content

9to5Mac Daily: August 2, 2024 – AAPL Q3 2024 earnings

Aug 2 2024
On today’s episode of 9to5Mac Daily, we discuss Apple reporting record Q3 2024 earnings. We also cover Apple’s motion to dismiss the DOJ antitrust lawsuit, citing harm to innovation and user experience. Additionally, we highlight the corroborated reports of a battery capacity boost for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Tune in for all of the latest Apple news!

Stories discussed in this episode:

