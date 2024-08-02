 Skip to main content

iPhone 16 Pro Max battery capacity boost corroborated; slight variance in Pro model

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Aug 2 2024 - 4:41 am PT
1 Comment
iPhone 16 Pro Max battery capacity boost corroborated | iPhone on MagSafe charger

There have been a number of reports about the batteries in the iPhone 16 line-up, and a new one corroborates an earlier report of a 5% boost in the iPhone 16 Pro Max battery capacity.

It also supports an earlier report of a gain for the smaller iPhone 16 Pro, though suggests a somewhat larger capacity …

Previous iPhone 16 battery reports

The earliest report dates back to February, when Majin Bu presented some new battery capacity figures for three of the four models. Interestingly, he also suggested that the Pro Max battery would also lose the L-shaped design seen in the current model.

The same numbers were later posted by another source, with the Plus reportedly getting a drop in capacity, while all other models showed an increase.

In May, Ming-Chi Kuo offered an explanation for the increases, reporting that Apple was using cells with improved energy density, allowing higher capacity within the same size.

All of which gave us the following reported numbers:

  • iPhone 16: 3,561 mAh (up 6.3%)
  • iPhone 16 Plus: 4,006 mAh (down 8.6%)
  • iPhone 16 Pro: 3,355 mAh (up 2.5%)
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max: 4,676 mAh (up 5.7%)

New report on iPhone 16 Pro Max battery capacity

Weibo user Instant Digital corroborates the above capacity for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, while suggesting a higher one for the Pro.

iPhone 16 Pro: 3577mAh
iPhone 16 Pro Max: 4676mAh

If accurate, that would mean an 8.7% boost over the iPhone 15 Pro.

Photo by Mateusz Haberny on Unsplash

