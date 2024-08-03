 Skip to main content

Apple Account Card in Wallet app now available in Canada and Australia

Avatar for Michael Burkhardt  | Aug 3 2024 - 1:59 pm PT
Apple introduced Apple Account cards in the United States back in 2022 with iOS 15.5. Now, with iOS 17.6, the Wallet app card is expanding to Canada and Australia, two years after the initial debut.

The Apple Account card in the Wallet app provides a quick look at your Apple Account balance, which can be used to pay for purchases on the App Store and at the Apple Store online. Additionally, you can use the card with tap to pay at physical Apple Stores. It’s a neat little card to have in your Wallet app.

As spotted by MacRumors, this card is now available in Canada and Australia, although you do have to be running at least iOS 17.6. Prior to this expansion, the feature was only available in the US and Japan.

Before the introduction of Apple Account Card, Apple offered iTunes Pass. Apple Account Card is significantly simpler than iTunes Pass because it allows users to make purchases using tap-to-pay at the Apple Store, eliminating the need for an employee to scan a QR code.

Apple Account Card is also quite easy to set up. Open the Wallet app, press the “+” button, then under “Available Cards” you should see the option to add the Apple Account card. You might need to have a balance on your Apple Account before you can add this card for the first time.

