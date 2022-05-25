New ‘Apple Account Card’ now available in the Wallet app for iOS 15.5 users

Earlier this year, 9to5Mac discovered that Apple had been working to rebrand iTunes Pass as “Apple Account Card” in the Wallet app with iOS 15.5. Although there was no mention of this feature in the official release notes for iOS 15.5, the Apple Account Card is now live and available to users running the latest version of the operating system.

Apple Account Card comes to replace iTunes Pass, which was a pass that users could add to the Wallet app to check their Apple ID balance. The pass had a QR Code that allowed customers to buy products in Apple Retail Stores.

Now, instead of a pass, customers can use their Apple ID balance as a regular Apple Pay card with the Apple Account Card. This way, instead of having to show the QR Code when shopping at an Apple Store, the user will be able to complete the purchase using Apple Pay. Of course, the balance can also be used to buy apps, movies, and subscribe to Apple services.

Your account balance can be used to buy products, accessories, apps, games and more online or in store with Apple Pay.

Another benefit of the Apple Account Card is that it’s now easier to access the Apple ID balance. Whereas the iTunes Pass had to be manually added to the Wallet app through the App Store, the Apple Account Card shows up almost automatically in the Wallet app. All you have to do is tap the “+” button and then finish the setup by tapping “Add Apple Account.”

One thing to keep in mind is that the card only appears for users who have some balance available in their Apple ID.

The feature appears to be gradually being rolled out to users running iOS 15.5. Were you able to add your Apple Account Card to the Wallet app? Let us know in the comments below.

