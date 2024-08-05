Monday is here and the back to school Apple deals are seriously flying now. Alongside the return of Prime Day pricing on just about every Apple Watch Ultra 2 configuration down at $700, Amazon has brought back the best prices ever across the new M3 MacBook Air lineup – that includes both 13- and 15-inch models with 8GB or 16GB of RAM and deals starting from $850. From there, we move over to massive price drops on M3 Pro MacBook Pro models up to $600 off (the best prices ever) and AirPods Max down at $400 shipped ($149 off). That’s all just for starters – there’s also Apple gift card offers, charging gear, AirTags, and more.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 returns to Prime Day price at $99 off – Ocean Band, Alpine Loop, and Trail models

We quickly saw the Apple Watch Ultra 2 drop down to $699.99 shipped for Amazon Prime Day, and now that deal is back once again. Regularly $799, you will now find various band options marked down by $99 to bring back this year’s Prime offer. This includes the Ocean Band model, Alpine Loop options, and Trail Loop configurations. While we have seen a few fleeting deals on select colorways and bands go for less in the past, but it is not often with this sort of selection all sitting at the $700 shipped discounted price tag.

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cell with steel case now up to $400 off

Apple’s latest M3 MacBook Air back to some of the best prices ever at $149 off

One of our top 10 deals for Prime Day 2024 went to the Apple M3 MacBook Air at $150 off, and now several configurations are back starting from $850! Alongside some 15-incher models we will detail down below, one of the most sought-after configurations in the lineup is the 13-inch variant with 16GB of RAM and the 512GB internal SSD – this model is now marked down to $1,249.98 shipped in all four colors courtesy of Amazon. Regularly $1,499, this is $149 off and within $1 off the all-time low Prime Day price. This deal also joins the 8GB variant that is also within $1 of the Amazon all-time low at $849.98 shipped – this is $149 off and just $50 above the sale price we are tracking on the previous-generation M2 model. The 16GB variant is easily one of the best options in the lineup for most folks, one might even argue this is the best current-generation Apple laptop available for folks that don’t need the pro-grade machines – but the 8GB is just as nice at a price like this unless you’re hungry for the extra RAM.

The $149 price drops also carry over to the 15-inch models today as well. The entry-level configuration with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB internal SSD is now selling for $1,049.98 shipped, down from the regular $1,299. This offer joins the elevated 16GB model at $1,449.98 shipped to deliver the same $149 in savings.

Amazon just knocked nearly $600 off Apple’s M3 Pro MacBook Pro to deliver its best prices ever

Amazon is not playing around today with the Apple deals folks. We are now tracking some of the best prices ever on AirPods Max, the new M3 MacBook Air, and Apple Watch Ultra 2, but now it’s time for a massive price drop on the M3 Pro MacBook Pro models. While the M3 entry-level configs and the 14-inch M3 Pros are remaining in that $300 off range, Amazon is getting very aggressive with the 16-inch M3 Pro today. You can now land the 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with the 512GB SSD and 18GB of RAM is at $1,899.98 shipped as well as the 36GB of RAM variant at $2,299.98 shipped. Both deals are live on the stealthy and sought-after Space Black models to deliver the best prices we have ever tracked. Regularly $2,499 and $2,899, you’re looking at straight up $599 cash discounts here.

Apple’s AirPods Max in all colors just dropped back down to $400 shipped (Reg. $549)

It has already been a busy day in Apple deals at Amazon – the retailer is bringing back much of the Prime Day prices today folks! Next up is AirPods Max. Apple’s flagship over-ear headphones quickly fell to the $395 all-time low last month during the Prime Day festivities, and today’s deal is basically just as good. Regularly $549, you can land a set in any one of the five color options down at $399.99 shipped. That’s $149 off and the lowest price we can find. We did see the pink set only fall to $383 in a limited-time Lightning sale a few days after Prime Day, but this is otherwise within $5 of the best we have tracked there.

More of today’s best iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessories:

Scoring a new M3 MacBook Air? Amazon just knocked 3 years of AppleCare+ down to $169

Today we are hooking 9to5 readers up with an exclusive extended offer for Setapp – a collection of 250 apps for your Mac ranging from Ulysses and CleanMyMac X, to the Unclutter organization suite, Be Focused to-do lists, a series of AI assistants, and a whole lot more. It brings together thousands of dollars worth of apps into a single subscription that can save you fortune. While it does cost $9.99 per month to access the over 250 apps, a free trial is a great way to see it’s worth it for you and you can always just cancel it thereafter if it’s not. While Setapp offers anyone 7 days to try it all out for FREE, using our exclusive promotion code and link will net you 30 days to give it a try. Head below for more details.

