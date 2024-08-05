Disney+ adds its fifth immersive Environment for Apple Vision Pro

Disney+ has launched its fifth immersive Environment for Apple Vision Pro. Developed in collaboration with National Geographic, the new Iceland immersive experience in the Disney+ app on Vision Pro transports users to the snowy Thingvellir National Park.

Disney+ is also expanding its collection of 3D content available on Vision Pro with new Marvel movies.

Thingvellir National Park area is part of the Atlantic Ocean ridge that runs through Iceland. it’s described as the “national shrine of Iceland due to its great historical and geological significance.”

The magical landscapes at Þingvellir are formed in the unique geographical setting of a rift valley in the divide between the North-American and Eurasian continental plates. The lava fields at Þingvellir are torn apart by tectonic forces, leaving admirable gorges and fissures.

The new Iceland Environment on Apple Vision Pro is available in the Disney+ app, and it marks the first immersive experience developed by National Geographic. One cool touch is that there is snow falling from the sky in the Iceland Environment, making for an impressively immersive experience.

In total, there are now five Environments available in the Disney+ app:

Disney+ Theater

Avengers Tower

Scare Floor

Tatooine

Iceland

Additionally, Disney+ is adding several new 3D movies to its Vision Pro app:

Avengers (2012)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

Ant-Man (2015)

The latest version of the Disney+ app is rolling out now on the Vision Pro App Store.

9to5Mac’s Take

Disney+’s robust set of immersive Environments is a great example of why third-party apps should be able to “donate” their Environments to visionOS itself. Currently, Disney+ Environments can only be used in the Disney+ app. My hope is that one day you’ll be able to use Disney+ Environments anywhere in visionOS, just like you can the Environments made by Apple itself.