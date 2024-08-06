9to5Mac Overtime 026: I hope this message finds you well

A discussion of the new Siri on iOS 18.1 beta 1, Apple Intelligence writing tools, new summaries in the Messages and Mail apps, phone call recording, AI-assisted memory video creation, and more.
9to5Mac Overtime is a weekly video-first podcast exploring fun and interesting observations in the Apple ecosystem, featuring 9to5Mac’s Fernando Silva & Jeff Benjamin. Subscribe to Overtime via Apple Podcasts. You can also watch this episode on YouTube and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more.
Show notes
- iOS 18.1 beta 1 video walkthrough
- iPadOS 18.1 beta 1 video walkthrough
- Report on Apple Arcade / Vision Pro gaming
- New Dumb Phone app
Hosts
Subscribe
- 9to5Mac Overtime on Apple Podcasts
- 9to5Mac on YouTube
- 9to5Mac on YouTube membership with bonus perks
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments