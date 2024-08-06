 Skip to main content

9to5Mac Overtime 026: I hope this message finds you well

Avatar for Jeff Benjamin  | Aug 6 2024 - 6:15 am PT
A discussion of the new Siri on iOS 18.1 beta 1, Apple Intelligence writing tools, new summaries in the Messages and Mail apps, phone call recording, AI-assisted memory video creation, and more.

9to5Mac Overtime is a weekly video-first podcast exploring fun and interesting observations in the Apple ecosystem, featuring 9to5Mac’s Fernando Silva & Jeff Benjamin. Subscribe to Overtime via Apple Podcasts. You can also watch this episode on YouTube and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more.

Jeff Benjamin

Jeff is the head of video content production for 9to5.

