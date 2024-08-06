 Skip to main content

Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ are all getting more expensive

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Aug 6 2024 - 10:46 am PT
Disney has announced another round of price increases for all of its popular streaming services. Starting later this year, Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ will all become more expensive—as will the bundle that gives you all three of those services at a discounted rate.

This round of price increases comes almost exactly a year after the last round and a year after Disney+ and Hulu began cracking down on password sharing.

Another price increase for Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+

These price increases will go into effect beginning October 17, 2024 for new and existing subscribers. The price increases affect all Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ standalone plans. The prices of Disney’s “Duo” bundled plans, however, are unchanged. Hulu plans with Live TV will also get more expensive. Here are the full details:

SubscriptionOld PriceNew Price
Hulu with ads$7.99$9.99
Hulu without ads$17.99$18.99
Disney+ with ads$7.99$9.99
Disney+ without ads$13.99$15.99
ESPN+$10.99$11.99
Duo Basic: Disney+ and Hulu with ads$9.99$9.99
Duo Premium: Disney+ and Hulu without ads$19.99$19.99
Hulu + Live TV with ads$76.99$82.99
Hulu + Live TV without ads$89.99$95.99

While not mentioned in Disney’s press release, Variety reports that the Disney Bundle Trio plans will also get more expensive this year:

SubscriptionOld PriceNew Price
Disney Bundle Trio Basic: Disney+ and Hulu with ads, ESPN+$14.99$16.99
Disney Bundle Trio Premium: Disney+ and Hulu without ads, ESPN+$24.99$26.99

Disney has also announced a pair of new perks for subscribers in an attempt to offset these price increases. First, Disney says that all Disney+ subscribers will have access to ABC News Live, a 24/7 streaming news channel, starting on September 4.

There are also new curated playlists rolling out later this year. Alisa Bowen, President, Disney+, explained:

“Playlists are the latest example of how we’re providing the best value and experience for our subscribers every time they open Disney+. Whether it’s news, kids’ content, popular genres, hit TV shows or blockbuster films, there will be something for everyone in a lean-back viewing experience based on seasonality and interest.”

Are you willing to pay more for Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, or have you reached your limit? Let us know down in the comments.

