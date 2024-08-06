Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ are all getting more expensive

Disney has announced another round of price increases for all of its popular streaming services. Starting later this year, Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ will all become more expensive—as will the bundle that gives you all three of those services at a discounted rate.

This round of price increases comes almost exactly a year after the last round and a year after Disney+ and Hulu began cracking down on password sharing.

Another price increase for Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+

These price increases will go into effect beginning October 17, 2024 for new and existing subscribers. The price increases affect all Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ standalone plans. The prices of Disney’s “Duo” bundled plans, however, are unchanged. Hulu plans with Live TV will also get more expensive. Here are the full details:

Subscription Old Price New Price Hulu with ads $7.99 $9.99 Hulu without ads $17.99 $18.99 Disney+ with ads $7.99 $9.99 Disney+ without ads $13.99 $15.99 ESPN+ $10.99 $11.99 Duo Basic: Disney+ and Hulu with ads $9.99 $9.99 Duo Premium: Disney+ and Hulu without ads $19.99 $19.99 Hulu + Live TV with ads $76.99 $82.99 Hulu + Live TV without ads $89.99 $95.99

While not mentioned in Disney’s press release, Variety reports that the Disney Bundle Trio plans will also get more expensive this year:

Subscription Old Price New Price Disney Bundle Trio Basic: Disney+ and Hulu with ads, ESPN+ $14.99 $16.99 Disney Bundle Trio Premium: Disney+ and Hulu without ads, ESPN+ $24.99 $26.99

Disney has also announced a pair of new perks for subscribers in an attempt to offset these price increases. First, Disney says that all Disney+ subscribers will have access to ABC News Live, a 24/7 streaming news channel, starting on September 4.

There are also new curated playlists rolling out later this year. Alisa Bowen, President, Disney+, explained:

“Playlists are the latest example of how we’re providing the best value and experience for our subscribers every time they open Disney+. Whether it’s news, kids’ content, popular genres, hit TV shows or blockbuster films, there will be something for everyone in a lean-back viewing experience based on seasonality and interest.”

Are you willing to pay more for Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, or have you reached your limit? Let us know down in the comments.

