Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ are all getting more expensive

Disney has announced another round of price increases for all of its popular streaming services. Starting later this year, Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ will all become more expensive—as will the bundle that gives you all three of those services at a discounted rate.
This round of price increases comes almost exactly a year after the last round and a year after Disney+ and Hulu began cracking down on password sharing.
Another price increase for Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+
These price increases will go into effect beginning October 17, 2024 for new and existing subscribers. The price increases affect all Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ standalone plans. The prices of Disney’s “Duo” bundled plans, however, are unchanged. Hulu plans with Live TV will also get more expensive. Here are the full details:
|Subscription
|Old Price
|New Price
|Hulu with ads
|$7.99
|$9.99
|Hulu without ads
|$17.99
|$18.99
|Disney+ with ads
|$7.99
|$9.99
|Disney+ without ads
|$13.99
|$15.99
|ESPN+
|$10.99
|$11.99
|Duo Basic: Disney+ and Hulu with ads
|$9.99
|$9.99
|Duo Premium: Disney+ and Hulu without ads
|$19.99
|$19.99
|Hulu + Live TV with ads
|$76.99
|$82.99
|Hulu + Live TV without ads
|$89.99
|$95.99
While not mentioned in Disney’s press release, Variety reports that the Disney Bundle Trio plans will also get more expensive this year:
|Subscription
|Old Price
|New Price
|Disney Bundle Trio Basic: Disney+ and Hulu with ads, ESPN+
|$14.99
|$16.99
|Disney Bundle Trio Premium: Disney+ and Hulu without ads, ESPN+
|$24.99
|$26.99
Disney has also announced a pair of new perks for subscribers in an attempt to offset these price increases. First, Disney says that all Disney+ subscribers will have access to ABC News Live, a 24/7 streaming news channel, starting on September 4.
There are also new curated playlists rolling out later this year. Alisa Bowen, President, Disney+, explained:
“Playlists are the latest example of how we’re providing the best value and experience for our subscribers every time they open Disney+. Whether it’s news, kids’ content, popular genres, hit TV shows or blockbuster films, there will be something for everyone in a lean-back viewing experience based on seasonality and interest.”
Are you willing to pay more for Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, or have you reached your limit? Let us know down in the comments.
Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments