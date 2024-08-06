 Skip to main content

‘NFL Retro Bowl ’25’ and more coming to Apple Arcade in September

Aug 6 2024
Apple Arcade has announced its upcoming releases with three new games and a range of updates landing in September. Headlining the new launches is NFL Retro Bowl ’25 featuring official teams and players with nostalgic graphics and gameplay.

Apple announced the September releases today in a Newsroom post:

Apple Arcade welcomes three new games next month, all free from ads and in-app purchases. On September 5, NFL Retro Bowl ’25Monster Train+, and an all-new Apple Vision Pro spatial title, Puzzle Sculpt, join more than 200 fun titles on the service that span thrilling adventures, fast-paced action games, fierce multiplayer competitions, relaxing puzzlers, gripping sports and racing games, beloved App Store classics, and so much more.

Notably, Retro Bowl ’25 is an official collaboration between the NFL, Apple, and New Star Games that brings your favorite teams and players to ad-free, offline gameplay.

NFL Retro Bowl ’25 will be an update to the popular Retro Bowl+ Apple Arcade release that’s been available.

Alongside Monster Train+ and Puzzle Sculpt coming to Vision Pro, updates will be arriving in September for popular titles like stitch., Crayola Create & Play+, Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition, and more.

For more on the latest releases and what’s available, check out our full Apple Arcade roundup:

