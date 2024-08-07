Report: iPhone 16 to add Korea as new launch country

Apple’s iPhone 16 unveiling is only a month away, and today a new report indicates the event will bring good news to Korean users. For the first time since the iPhone 3GS, Apple reportedly plans to bring its iPhone 16 to South Korea as part of the September launch wave.

iPhone 16 would be first time in 15 years for Korea to join launch wave

Nam Hyun-woo writes for The Korea Times:

Expectations are growing among Apple users in Korea as rumors suggest that Korea could be among the first regions for the iPhone 16 launch. […] Korean mobile carriers are not confirming whether the country is included in the list of first-release countries. However, several Korean media outlets have reported the early release as confirmed, citing unidentified sources.

Normally the newest iPhones don’t arrive in Korea until weeks after the initial launch wave of other countries.

The piece speculates, however, that Apple’s recent challenges in China may be a factor. In an effort to bolster launch iPhone 16 sales, the company could offset China’s somewhat weaker demand by bringing the iPhone sooner to its growing user base in South Korea.

Samsung’s headquarters is in Korea, making it an especially challenging market for the iPhone. In the first quarter of 2024, Samsung reportedly carried 75% of smartphone sales, with 24% going to Apple. However, The Korea Times indicates Apple is continuing to stake out a greater following in the country.

9to5Mac’s Take

If Apple is concerned about weaker iPhone 16 demand in China, adding a new launch country could be a great way to prop up initial sales numbers. The company could then bank on October’s debut of Apple Intelligence to help sustain demand heading into the holiday season.