Analysts have claimed that Apple may charge for some of the more advanced Apple Intelligence features at some stage, with fees of $10-20 per month.

One possibility, they say, is that the company would require an Apple One subscription for access to the full set of AI features …

The rollout of Apple Intelligence features

Apple Intelligence will roll out in stages, with the first features already available in developer betas, and likely to officially launch (albeit labeled as a beta product) shortly after the time the iPhone 16 line-up goes on sale.

The all-new Siri isn’t expected to be available until close to the end of the year, or in 2025.

Analysts claim Apple may charge

Two analysts raised the monetization prospect when speaking to CNBC.

Neil Shah, partner at Counterpoint Research, said investment in AI is expensive and Apple will want to pass that cost onto its users […] Shah said Apple could charge between $10 and $20 for Apple Intelligence, potentially as part of Apple One, for more premium AI features […] “Apple is one of the few connected devices companies that has successfully monetized the value-added services it offers,” Ben Wood, chief of research at CCS Insight, told CNBC this week. “As a result, it has set a precedent with its users that they have to pay for more premium services. On this basis, it can’t be ruled out that Apple may choose to charge for more advanced features within its Apple Intelligence offering.”

They suggest that Apple might follow the model used by OpenAI and Microsoft: Free access to a limited number of AI features, with a subscription required to use the complete set.

9to5Mac’s Take

There is exactly zero prospect of Apple charging for any of the Apple Intelligence features rolling out this year, nor the new Siri features expected by early next year. If that had been the plan, the company would have revealed it before now.

The possibility of Apple choosing to introduce a paid Apple Intelligence tier down the road can’t be ruled out, however. Service revenue has long been an important part of the company’s revenue stream, and Apple continues to seek new subscription offerings.

Ultimately, Apple will need to find a balance between included AI features which generate hardware sales, and optional features for which customers would be willing to pay a subscription.

Image: 9to5Mac