Your Thursday 9to5Toys Lunch Break has arrived with up to $385 in savings Apple’s top-of-the-line M4 iPad Pro alongside $100 off mid-tier models and deals from $919. From there we move over to a new all-time low on the entry-level MacBook Pro with M3 at $1,300 alongside a beast of an M3 Pro Max configuration that is now up to $1,000 off. Apple’s official clear iPhone 15 cases have hit new lows alongside ongoing offers on M3 MacBook Air configs, and you’ll find loads of chargers, stands, monitors, and audio interfaces on sale today as well.

Best Back to School Apple deals – M3 MacBook Air $799, iPads from $300, AirPods, more from $23

Apple’s beast mode 13-inch Wi-Fi + Cell 2TB M4 iPad Pro with Nano-Texture now $385 off (All-time low)

If you absolutely must have the best-of-the-best, perhaps the world’s greatest tablet, perhaps even the greatest portable computing device ever made, we have a serious deal for you. Not everyone is going to go for this one, that’s for sure, but (just about) all of us will be jealous if you get one. Amazon is now offering the 13-inch Space Black M4 iPad Pro with the Nano-Texture glass upgrade, 2TB of internal storage, and Wi-FI + Cell connectivity for $2,214 shipped. This is the most spec’d out, top-of-the-line M4 iPad Pro you can buy with a serious deal attached. You’re looking at a regularly $2,599 tablet seeing a deep $385 price drop that is now sitting at the lowest price we have tracked.

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch

M4 iPad Pro 13-inch

Apple’s most affordable M3 MacBook Pro just hit a new Amazon all-time low at $1,300 (Reg. $1,599)

The MacBook deals are getting serious now with the lowest price we have tracked on the new M3 MacBook Air still live alongside huge price drops on high-end MacBook Pros. But Amazon just served up an on-page coupon on Apple’s most affordable M3 MacBook Pro to deliver the lowest price we have tracked yet. Regularly $1,599, you can now land the 14-inch Space Gray model down at $1,299.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. We did see this model fall to $1,399 a few times this year, but with today’s fresh new $99 coupon, we are looking at a new all-time low and the most affordable point of entry into the M3 MacBook Pro lineup to date.

Update: If you’re looking for a monster of a MacBook Pro, Best Buy Plus members can score the 16-inch M3 Pro Max MacBook Pro with 48GB of RAM and a 40-Core GPU at $2,999 shipped – that’s $1,000 off the list price and the lowest we can find. This is a regularly $3,999 machine that is on sale or $3,499 at Amazon.

Apple’s official iPhone 15 Pro/Max MagSafe Clear Cases just hit new $29 Amazon all-time lows (41% off)

Amazon is now offering Apple’s official iPhone 15 Pro Clear Case with MagSafe down at $28.98 shipped. You’ll also find this price live on the 15 Pro Max and 15 Plus models as well. This is a regularly $49 case that is now $3 under our previous mention to deliver the lowest price we can find. The iPhone 15 Pro model, for example, still regularly fetches the full $49 at Amazon with today’s deal landing as the lowest price we have ever tracked there since they released alongside Apple’s latest handsets last September.

While we are still tracking some of the official Apple silicone cases in various colors down at $28 (you’ll find some highlights right here and even more on the official Apple Amazon storefront), it’s time for some see-through clear action to show off your iPhone’s true colors.

Big-time M3 MacBook Air deals still flying! 13-inch $149 off from $850, 15-inch 16GB $249 off

Update: Amazon its now offering the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air with the 512GB SSD down to within $1 of the all-time low with $299 in savings. Regularly $1,499, you can now score one down at $1,199.99 shipped. You’ll find 13-inch M2 models down at $799 and all of the discounted M3 models at the lowest prices yet down below.

Now finally shipping and available for purchase: Nomad Tracking Card follow-up – definitely the most useful MagSafe Find My gadget I have

Nomad’s new Find My Tracking Card features wireless charging – it even sticks to MagSafe charging pads – and sells for $40.

More of today’s best iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessories:

Apple Watch Ultra 2 returns to Prime Day price at $99 off – Ocean Band, Alpine Loop, and Trail models

We quickly saw the Apple Watch Ultra 2 drop down to $699.99 shipped for Amazon Prime Day, and now that deal is back once again. Regularly $799, you will now find various band options marked down by $99 to bring back this year’s Prime offer. This includes the Ocean Band model, Alpine Loop options, and Trail Loop configurations. While we have seen a few fleeting deals on select colorways and bands go for less in the past, but it is not often with this sort of selection all sitting at the $700 shipped discounted price tag.

Amazon just knocked Apple’s AirTag to the best price ever at $23

Apple’s AirPods Max in all colors just dropped back down to $400 shipped (Reg. $549)

Apple’s flagship over-ear headphones quickly fell to the $395 all-time low last month during the Prime Day festivities, and today’s deal is basically just as good. Regularly $549, you can land a set in any one of the five color options down at $399.99 shipped. That’s $149 off and the lowest price we can find. We did see the pink set only fall to $383 in a limited-time Lightning sale a few days after Prime Day, but this is otherwise within $5 of the best we have tracked there.

Don’t care about the latest and greatest? Grab an iPad today from $229

The Apple back to school deals are flying right now on MacBooks and more. But we thought we would touch down this morning to highlight some of the more affordable iPad offers that are floating around. While these aren’t really going to be for folks looking to land the latest and greatest that’s for sure, those looking to pick up a quick and affordable model for the kids, road trips, or for folks that simply don’t care about all of the latest tech might take an interest here with deals starting from $229 shipped on Amazon right now. You’ll find the regularly iPad 9th Gen marked down to $229 shipped from the usual $329, the latest iPad mini starting at $379.99 from the usual $499 and the latest iPad 10th Gen starting from $299 (recently saw an official price drop to $349).

Today we are hooking 9to5 readers up with an exclusive extended offer for Setapp – a collection of 250 apps for your Mac ranging from Ulysses and CleanMyMac X, to the Unclutter organization suite, Be Focused to-do lists, a series of AI assistants, and a whole lot more. It brings together thousands of dollars worth of apps into a single subscription that can save you fortune. While it does cost $9.99 per month to access the over 250 apps, a free trial is a great way to see it’s worth it for you and you can always just cancel it thereafter if it’s not. While Setapp offers anyone 7 days to try it all out for FREE, using our exclusive promotion code and link will net you 30 days to give it a try. Head below for more details.

