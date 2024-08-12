 Skip to main content

iOS 18 developer beta 6 now available

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Aug 12 2024 - 10:08 am PT
6 Comments
iOS 18 beta 6

Apple has released the latest developer beta for iOS 18. Beta 6 comes less than a week after beta 5 debuted, and confirms releases are ramping up leading into the fall.

iOS 18 developer beta 6 is the newest beta for developers running iOS 18.0. Apple also released a new beta for iOS 18.1 users today with Apple Intelligence features.

Leading up to Apple’s September introduction of the iPhone 16, Apple is working on finalizing iOS 18 for public release. As a result, changes in today’s beta are likely to be few.

The focus of beta 6 is likely on bug fixes and performance improvements.

Apple typically releases weekly betas throughout the month of August. The public launch of iOS 18 should then arrive in mid-September shortly after the iPhone 16 is unveiled, and shortly before it arrives in users’ hands.

We will cover any updates and changes discovered in beta 6. But expect the focus here to be on unseen changes that help your iPhone run more smoothly.

Last week’s beta 5 introduced changes to the redesigned Photos app, a new Safari feature called Distraction Control, and more.

Have you installed iOS 18 developer beta 6? Let us know of anything new in the comments.

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

