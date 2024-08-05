Apple removes Carousel in Photos as part of changes based on iOS 18 beta feedback

Alongside a new Distraction Control feature for Safari, today’s release of iOS 18 beta 5 also brings some notable changes to the Photos app. In response to user feedback, Apple has made changes to the Photos interface, such as removing the new Carousel view, tweaking the location of albums, and more.

Apple has touted the all-new Photos app as one of the tentpole features of iOS 18, describing it as the “biggest-ever redesign to help users easily find and relive special moments.” The design has proven to be polarizing, and Apple is now taking some of the feedback

One of the big changes to the Photos app in iOS 18 was the addition of a new Carousel view. This view allowed users to swipe left and right to view highlights that updated each day and featured favorite people, pets, places, and more. However, with iOS 18 beta 5, this feature has been removed entirely from the Photos app.

Apple says iOS 18 beta 5 also tweaks the “All Photos” view to display more of the photos grid, without the user having to swipe down. The new “Recent Days” feature also now includes “Recently Saved” content, both of which previously existed separately.

Finally, Apple says that iOS 18 beta 5 adjusts where albums are located for people with multiple albums. The Photos app continues to be fully customizable, and users can rearrange sections and categories as they see fit.

Apple also changed the Photos app in earlier iOS 18 betas, including making it easier to select photos and reverting the pinch-to-zoom gesture changes.

We’ll have more details on what’s new with the Photos app in iOS 18 beta 5 once we install the updates and spend more time with them. iOS 18 beta 5 is rolling out to registered developer beta testers today, likely followed by a public beta later this month and a general release next month.

