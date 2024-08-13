Your Tuesday 9to5Toys Lunch Break is now ready to go with solid price drops on the latest iMac, iPads, Apple Watch chargers, headphones, and more. First up, we have the latest M3 iMac model starting from $1,000, or $500 off the going rate for the 10-core variant, alongside as much as $600 in savings on Apple M2 iPad Pro models and the current iPad 10 back down at $300. From there, we move over to one of the lowest prices we have tracked yet on Apple Pencil (USB-C) as well as the Belkin BoostCharge Pro Apple Watch Charger and plenty of other power gear to keep you juiced up for less. Head below for a closer look.

Best Back to School Apple deals – MacBook Air $799, iPads from $300, AirPods, more from $23

Apple refurb 24-inch M3 iMac with the 10-core GPU now nearly $500 off starting from $1,000

Just about all Macs in the lineup are set to receive the M4 treatment this fall, if not sometime in early 2025, but Woot is stepping in with a deep refurbished deal on the the latest 24-inch M3 iMac today at $999.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. This is the 256GB model with the 10-core GPU upgrade that regularly fetches $1,499 brand new and is currently on sale at $1,299 from Amazon – you’re saving $499 with today’s Woot deal. Nice. But even if you compare today’s deal to the base model 256GB/8-core GPU, this is still $300 under the new price and $149 under Amazon’s current sale listing. Ships with a 90-day Woot warranty.

Save up to $600 on Apple’s M2 iPad Pro: 512GB Wi-FI + Cell at $899 ($800 less than the same M4 model)

We have been watching the M4 iPad Pro listings like a hawk for the last few months to ensure the best possible prices are front and center for folks on Apple’s latest and greatest, but Best Buy is also now offering hundreds in savings on the previous-generation M2 iPad Pro models as well. One notable option we spotted was on the 11-inch M2 iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular model with 512GB of storage down at $899 shipped. You’re looking at regularly $1,299 iPad seeing a deep $400 price drop here. It’s clearly no M4 iPad Pro, but it is also drastically less pricey – a 512GB Wi-Fi + Cell M4 carries a $1,699 MSRP and will cost you $1,574 on sale at Amazon right now.

Score the current Apple Pencil (USB-C) for iPad 10, M2 iPad Air, M4 models, more from $58 today

Amazon has once again dropped the lowest-price, current-generation Apple Pencil back down to the $69 shipped low. Regularly $79, Apple Pencil (USB-C) is the least pricey point of entry into the Apple stylus lineup and it has now returned to its lowest price yet on Amazon. Just keep in mind, we also just spotted the “excellent condition open-box” listing at Best Buy today marked down to $57.99 shipped. The open-box option ships with the same 1-year warranty and “includes all original parts, packaging and accessories (or suitable replacement).”

Here’s how discounted pricing works out across the lineup right now:

Belkin BoostCharge Apple Watch Charger in black or white back to Amazon 2024 low at $45 (25% off)

Amazon is now offering the Belkin BoostCharge Pro Apple Watch Charger starting from $44.99 shipped in black and white. Regularly $60 and currently fetching as much directly from Belkin (unless you buy two of them), this is a solid 25% in savings and the best price we can find. Today’s deal is a few bucks under our previous and lands on par with the lowest we have tracked on Amazon across 2024. While the heads-up 3-in-1 tree-style MagSafe stations remain a popular solution, if you’re looking for a simple, clean, and dedicated charger for your Apple wearable, this is a solid option from a brand we have featured around here for years.

M3 MacBook Air deals are flying right now, but here’s the lowest price on a 16GB model at $1,149

Deals on the M3 MacBook Air roll on with the best prices we have tracked across the lineup, starting from the 8GB 13-inch right through to the higher-end 15-inch models. But the offer we spotted today from B&H is delivering the lowest price of entry into the M3 models with 16GB of RAM. While Amazon is offering the 13-inch configuration with 16GB of RAM and the 512GB SSD down at $1,250, or $150 off the going rate, over at B&H you can score this machine with a 256GB SSD down at $1,149 shipped. That’s also $150 off the $1,299 list price and the lowest point of entry for a 16GB machine.

Sony’s beloved XM4 ANC Headphones just fell back to the $198 Prime Day low (Reg. $348)

We saw some seriously fantastic price drops on headphones for Prime Day, and now, joining the $149 discount on Apple’s AirPods Max, arguably the best one is back. Amazon is now offering the Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones at $198 shipped. They are indeed the previous-generation set, but they are also easily among the most beloved headphones on the internet. Regularly $348, this is a massive $150 price drop landing on par with the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon yet. They just about never drop below $228 outside of extremely fleeting offers at around $208 at places like Adorama, and even those offers don’t stick around for very long. Today’s deal is only the second-time we have seen this set at the lowest price of the year on Amazon.

More of today’s best iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessories:

Now finally shipping and available for purchase: Nomad Tracking Card follow-up – definitely the most useful MagSafe Find My gadget I have

Nomad’s new Find My Tracking Card features wireless charging – it even sticks to MagSafe charging pads – and sells for $40.

Not upgrading to Series 10? Apple Watch Series 9 models now $100 off from $299

The new Series 10 Apple Watch models are inbound in what is almost certainly a month or so, but if you don’t need the latest and greatest, scoring a deal on the current-generation Series 9 can be great way to ensure you’re set for years to come. Amazon is now once again offering straight up $100 price drops on the most affordable base 41mm and 45mm models starting from $299 shipped. Regularly $399 and $429 respectively, both sizes are now marked down to the second-lowest totals we have tracked on just about all colors, and that includes the arguably more universally-appealing silver case model.

Unlocked iPhone 15 back at $650 Prime shipped in various colors (Reg. $799), more

Update: These deals have returned and are now starting at an even lower prices with the 128GB model down at $649.99 Prime shipped and the 256GB variant at $749.99 Prime shipped. Details below.

While iPhone 16 is on the way in roughly three months, folks not looking to spend the cash to upgrade right away have been in luck with some major price drops on the existing, current-generation iPhone 15 devices as of late. Alongside some Amazon Renewed Premium deals you’ll find below, Woot is now offering iPhone 15 from $679.99 $649.99 Prime shipped for the 128GB model. The 256GB variant is going for $799.99 $749.99 Prime shipped (a $6 delivery fee will apply on both without a Prime membership). While they ship in a “sleek custom black box” as opposed to the original retail packaging, they are brand new and have “have never been in customer hands.” They are also well below the $799 and $899 you’d pay for these configurations from Apple, and are now available in various colorways at the discounted rate.

Tested: Oakywood’s gorgeous new wood and steel desktop drawers aren’t perfect, but they are very close to it

