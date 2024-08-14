 Skip to main content

New Apple film ‘The Relay’ shows athletes with and without disabilities competing

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Aug 14 2024 - 6:38 am PT
The Relay | Track runners

A new Apple film entitled The Relay features athletes with and without disabilities competing against each other in a range of events.

The film was released ahead of next week’s 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, and of course includes Apple tech which helps the athletes train and prepare …

Apple presents the 3m 46s film with the strapline “Apple products are designed for every athlete. And every body.”

Two teams. Eight athletes with and without disabilities. Competing together.

It showcases a variety of Apple accessibility features and third-party apps.

An alarm goes off on an adaptive cyclist’s Apple Watch. She uses AssistiveTouch to select the Stop button … The adaptive cyclist uses the i-Limb app to adjust her bionic hand … The adaptive swimmer uses Detection Mode in the Magnifier app. He points at the lane number on a starting block.

The theme of the film is that all athletes are the same, sharing the same motivations and requiring the same work to prepare to compete.

You can watch it on Apple’s website.

