Verizon opens smartphone protection enrollment with $0 deductible for screen repairs

If you missed the window to add protection for your iPhone or other smartphone, Verizon is offering customers a second chance through October 13. Verizon Mobile Protect features unlimited claims, a $0 deductible for screen and back glass repair, same-day replacements, and more.

Verizon announced the open enrollment period in a press release:

Missed the 30-day window to add device protection to your new device? Well, Verizon’s giving you another chance to protect your eligible devices. Beginning today, August 15, through October 13, eligible Verizon customers can enroll in Verizon Mobile Protect and cover their devices for loss, theft, damage (including liquid), post-warranty malfunctions and more.

The carrier highlights that almost “1 in 6 customers had their phones lost, damaged or

stolen in 2023″ with Mobile Protect offering coverage for all those hazards.

Verizon Mobile Protect features

Unlimited number of claims

Unlimited $0 cracked screen repair & back glass repair for select smartphones

$99 or less damage replacement deductible

24/7 access to tech support and digital security and privacy tools

Pro on the Go: Same-day delivery and setup for insurance replacements and new devices

Verizon Mobile Protect is priced from $16/month per device with the carrier also offering a protection plan option for larger accounts.

You can get Verizon’s Mobile Protect now through October 13. Find all the fine print here except if you live in New York, read this doc.

Top image via Apple