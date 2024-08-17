Indie App Spotlight: ‘SubManager’ helps you keep track of your subscriptions

Welcome to Indie App Spotlight. This is a weekly 9to5Mac series where we showcase the latest apps in the indie app world. If you’re a developer and would like your app featured, get in contact.

SubManager is a simple app that allows you to easily keep track of all of your subscriptions across the web. In a world where it feels like every app wants to charge you monthly for something, this management tool is actually quite helpful! The app fully supports iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro.

Unlike other apps that offer to help you with subscriptions, such as Rocket Money, SubManager doesn’t require you to link your financial accounts. That’s great for user privacy, since you’re not sharing a bunch of data from all your varying bank accounts and credit cards. However, it also means that you need to manually add each of your subscriptions. Apps like Rocket Money aren’t perfectly accurate with detecting subscriptions anyways, so I don’t really mind needing to add things manually.

Once you have all of your subscriptions added, SubManager has a clean interface to allow you to see all of them in a list, and theres also an insights tab that tells you how much you’ll collectively be spending that month. SubManager also allows you to get notified before your subscriptions renew, even on the free version, reducing any accidental subscription renewals. By default this reminder is a day in advance, but you can configure it as freely as you’d like, up to 30 days.

In addition to that, the app supports iCloud Sync, allowing for you to easily track your subscriptions across all of your Apple devices without having to deal with logins. It also has support for widgets, both on the home screen and the lock screen.

You can track an unlimited number of subscriptions for free, with the paid version allowing you to categorize subscriptions, add additional details such as your payment method, and import/export JSON and CSV files.

The developer also adds that they plan to launch an update in the future with additional features, such as the ability to track free trials, and support for additional Siri features and Apple Intelligence. The insights tab will also become more detailed.

Personally, I quite like the app. It allows me to keep track of all of my subscriptions in one place similar to how App Store subscriptions would, except I can also log of all of my subscriptions from the web, which I have quite a few of these days. It’s a tool worth adding if you’d like to help manage your expenses.

SubManager is completely free on the App Store for iOS 16.4 and later with no ads, and there is a $4.99 one time purchase for SubManager+ which unlocks additional features. There’s also a SubManager+ option that supports Family Sharing for $8.99. You can learn more on their website here.