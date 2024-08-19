Apple supports US national parks with Apple Pay donations and upcoming Apple Maps updates

Apple is continuing its yearly tradition of supporting America’s national parks with a week’s worth of donations based on Apple Pay purchases made through its online store. Apple Maps also has topographic hiking trail support arriving this fall and more.

Apple announced this year’s donation campaign for the national parks in a Newsroom post:

As the U.S. National Park Service marks its 108th birthday this week, Apple is celebrating with more ways to support and experience America’s parks. Today through August 25, Apple will make a $10 donation to the National Park Foundation for every purchase made with Apple Pay on apple.com, in the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store in the U.S. Additionally, this fall, Apple Maps will make it even easier for users to explore national parks with details for thousands of hikes.

This marks the eighth year Apple has run this campaign for the National Park Foundation. And the company highlights resources like the “Nature Awaits” playlist on Apple Music and more than 30 curated Apple Maps Guides already available as additional ways it’s helping to “bring users closer to these treasured resources.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook shared a quote for the occasion:

“Every time I visit a national park, I’m struck by their extraordinary beauty and incredibly rich history,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We’re proud to partner with the National Park Foundation to help preserve these natural treasures that inspire so many people. Their important work helps ensure that future generations will be able to experience that same sense of awe, wonder, and reverence for the planet we call home.”

On August 25, Apple Watch users will have the chance to earn a limited-edition national parks award and animated stickers by logging “any workout of 20 minutes or more.”

And coming with iOS 18 and watchOS 11, users will be able to access topographic hiking trails for an improved experience.

Top image via Apple by Jude Allen