Monday’s deals are now ready to go starting with some very impressive MacBook offers on Apple’s latest models. Best Buy and Amazon are now offering the best price yet on the 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro at $1,499, or $500 off the regular $1,999 price tag. That deal sits alongside ongoing $250 price drops on M3 MacBook Air models, now with a bonus $25 Best Buy credit attached. We also have the first straight up cash deal on brand Sonos Ace headphones joined by an exclusive sitewide sale at Satechi that knocks 25% off everything it sells just for 9to5 readers. All of that and more awaits below.

New all-time low knocks $500 off most affordable M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM at $1,499

Update: As expected, Amazon has now price matched on the deal below at the new $1,499 all-time low – but only on the silver model as of right now.

We have naturally seen some fantastic deals across the M3 MacBook Pro lineup as of late, but if you’re not looking to upgrade at full price comes this fall to the expected M4 machines, today’s Best Buy deal is seriously notable. Price drops on the more entry-level M3 machines tend to max out at around $300 in savings, but today Best Buy is offering the most affordable M3 Pro model at the best we have tracked with $500 in savings. You can land the 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM down at $1,499 shipped. That’s a straight up $500 off the regular $1,999 price tag and $200 less than Amazon is offering right now – we are expecting a price match, but as of right now Best Buy is where it’s at.

As we reported earlier this month, the M4 MacBook Pro (alongside the new Mac mini and iMac) models are indeed on track for this year – they will likely get officially announced in the next two months. We certainly wouldn’t blame you for holding out for the new machines, but at $500 off what is likely the most attainable future-proof configuration in the existing current-generation lineup of Apple’s flagship laptops, it’s hard to deny the value here.

Best Buy now matching all-time lows on M3 MacBook Airs at up to $250 off, but with a FREE $25 credit thrown in

The deals we have been tracking on Apple’s latest M3 MacBook Air during the back to school season here have been incredibly notable, to say the least. Amazon is still offering its best prices ever through the entire lineup and across just about every configuration, to deliver the best prices we have tracked yet starting from $849 with up to $250 in savings on the elevated models. Considering the M3 MacBook Air isn’t scheduled to be refreshed until well into 2025, now is a great time to buy one – the price is just right and it isn’t going to just get refreshed on you this fall like many of the other Macs. Amazon’s prices are fantastic, but Best Buy is now matching those and throwing in a FREE $25 credit for both free and paid My Best Buy members. Details below.

But with Best Buy’s new sale that is now live, just about every one of the options across all colorways are now matched and landing with a bonus $25 Best Buy credit you can use towards any future purchase there.

Amazon knocks $350 off the 512GB M2 MacBook Air at $849 (All-time low)

Exclusive 25% off sitewide at Satechi for 9to5 readers: Qi2 15W MagSafe gear, hubs, chargers, more

Satechi is one of our favorite Mac, iPhone, and iPad accessory makers. We do feature deals and reviews – be sure to check out our hands-on feature with its latest Qi2 iPhone car mount and charger – on a fairly regular basis, but we have a big one for 9to5 readers today. We have teamed up with the folks at Satechi to offer readers an exclusive 25% off sitewide to shore up your kit with its latest gear at a major discount. Simply apply our 9TO525 code at checkout to redeem the deal.

Get even more details on our exclusive sale right here.

First proper deal on the new Sonos Ace noise cancelling headphones now live at the $399 Amazon low

If you have been waiting for the first proper straight cash deal on the new Sonos Ace headphones, that day has finally arrived. While we have been closely tracking some open-box offers since release in June this year, Amazon is stepping in today with the first notable deal on a new set. You can grab the new Sonos Ace headphones in either black or white down at $399 shipped. Regularly $449, this is $50 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. We saw the white set very quickly dip down to $410 for less than a day last month, but this is otherwise the first solid deal we have seen on a new set. This deal is also live over at Best Buy today.

Sonos Ace have been some of the more memorable releases in the over-ear headphone space this year. We said they set a “new standard for prosumer headphones” after going hands-on.

Amazon’s Alexa Echo smart speakers are now up to 40% off with deals starting down at $23

Score an Amazon Echo Show smart display while they are starting from $55 (Reg. up to $150)

More of today’s best iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessories:

Grab a beater iPad 9th Gen for yourself or the kids while they are down at the $199 Amazon low

We did see some great deals on the new M2 iPad Air over the weekend, not to mention the fact that you can score an iPad 10 at just over $300, but if you’re looking for a beater Apple tablet or something for the kids perhaps, Amazon just knocked the iPad 9th Gen down to $199 shipped. Also down at $199.99 via Best Buy. This is an originally $329 iPad that has more recently been sitting in the $249 range. We do not expect this deal to last for very long – it is now already sold out at Target, so grab it now if you’re interested. This is the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon for this model.

Now finally shipping and available for purchase: Nomad Tracking Card follow-up – definitely the most useful MagSafe Find My gadget I have

Nomad’s new Find My Tracking Card features wireless charging – it even sticks to MagSafe charging pads – and sells for $40.

Sony’s beloved XM4 ANC Headphones just fell back to the $198 Prime Day low (Reg. $348)

We saw some seriously fantastic price drops on headphones for Prime Day, and now, joining the $149 discount on Apple’s AirPods Max, arguably the best one is back. Amazon is now offering the Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones at $198 shipped. They are indeed the previous-generation set, but they are also easily among the most beloved headphones on the internet. Regularly $348, this is a massive $150 price drop landing on par with the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon yet. They just about never drop below $228 outside of extremely fleeting offers at around $208 at places like Adorama, and even those offers don’t stick around for very long. Today’s deal is only the second-time we have seen this set at the lowest price of the year on Amazon.

