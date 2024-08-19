The 3-in-1 charging dock has become the standard in recent years as folks look for ways to keep all of their devices charged. What if you don’t wear an Apple Watch (or charge it at your desk)? You end up with extra bulk for a device you don’t have. That’s one reason I am a fan of the Spigen ArcField MagSafe Charging Stand as it focuses only on charging your iPhone and AirPods.

MagSafe Monday: Every Monday, Bradley Chambers looks at the latest and greatest in the MagSafe and wireless charging industry to help you get the most out of your Apple devices that support wireless charging.

What’s in the box

When you purchase the Spigen ArcField MagSafe Charging Stand, you’ll find the dock, which is designed for MagSafe-compatible iPhones and AirPods. The box also includes a 6.6ft USB-C to USB-C cable for connecting the charger to a power source and a welcome guide with instructions and information to get you started (it’s pretty self-explanatory…). Note that the wall charger is not included and must be purchased separately to ensure optimal charging speed.

Hardware thoughts

The Spigen ArcField MagSafe Charging Stand brings a solid build quality. It’s fairly heavy, ensuring stability, making it easy to dock and remove your devices without the stand tipping over. The built-in cable is robust and durable, a great alternative to the cheap ones that normally come with docks. One of the standout features is the adjustable iPhone angle, which allows you to set the perfect viewing position for various tasks like movies, calls, etc. Additionally, the charger supports iOS 17’s StandBy mode, which turns your iPhone into a smart display when placed horizontally. This mode enhances functionality by showing widgets, photos, and other helpful information, making the charger a charging solution and a practical addition to your workspace or bedside table.

One of the downsides to the Spigen ArcField is that it’s only compatible with a max charging speed of 7.5 watts for your iPhone. Especially with Qi2 now available, I’d love to see an upgraded model for 15-watt charging soon. For desk or nightstand charging, you likely won’t notice day to day though.

The AirPod section is simple enough that you can easily drop and pick them up without having to think much about it.

Wrap up on the Spigen ArcField

The Spigen ArcField MagSafe Charging Stand is a well-built, reliable solution for charging two devices simultaneously, ideal for those with MagSafe-compatible iPhones and AirPods. Its solid construction ensures stability, and the adjustable viewing angle adds versatility. However, it would be even better with faster charging capabilities and an included wall charger. Overall, it’s a solid choice for those needing to charge two devices, but there’s room for improvement in charging speed and included accessories.

You can buy it from Amazon or directly from Spigen.