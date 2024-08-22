AirTags are now being used as bait to catch package thieves

AirTag owners continue to find new and valuable ways to use Apple’s tracking device. It’s become commonplace to add AirTags to luggage when traveling. But now, there’s a new use case emerging that may yet prove popular: bait for catching package thieves.

How to catch a mail thief with an AirTag

The Los Angeles Times reports that a woman in Santa Barbara County used an AirTag to catch package thieves in her neighborhood.

After dealing with several instances of mail theft—with items stolen directly from her mail box—the woman decided to try a creative solution.

She mailed herself a package containing an Apple AirTag tracking device, on the off chance it would get taken. The bet paid off.

Nathan Solis writes for the Los Angeles Times:

Her mail was stolen on Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Department, including the package with the tracking device. The woman showed deputies that she was able to track the package to the 600 block of E. Sunrise Drive in Santa Maria. Deputies found the woman’s mail, including the package with the AirTag along with items that were likely stolen from over a dozen additional victims, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Multiple arrests were made, and presumably this woman and her neighbors now have the peace of mind that their mail is safer than ever.

9to5Mac’s Take

AirTags have proven useful in a variety of ways since their launch. But some of those uses—stalking, in particular—have been a real problem.

It’s good to hear a story about AirTags being used to stop crime, not cause it. And I wouldn’t be surprised to see stories like this become more commonplace. You may not think of using AirTags as thief bait all on your own, but it’s a great idea once you hear it.

Would you ever use AirTags as a theft deterrent? Have any other creative uses? Let us know in the comments.