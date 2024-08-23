Apple auction includes Steve Jobs’ ‘middle finger to IBM leather jacket,’ Polaroid ID badge, more [U]

The latest Apple memorabilia auction is open with a range of rare items. While the auction includes a valuable Apple-1 estimated to bring in over $300,000, other unique items include Steve Jobs’ famous “middle finger to IBM leather jacket,” the first Polaroid ID badges for Jobs and company when starting NeXT, and more.

Update 8/23/24: The auction has ended, here’s what everything ended up selling for.

The NeXT temporary employee badges went for $12,501. The rare Apple-1 sold for $315,914. And a Steve Jobs signed check brought in an impressive $66,844.

As it turns out, the Steve Jobs leather bomber jacket which was estimated to sell for $75,000 or more appears to have not sold.

RR Auction has the new Apple collection up for bidding with almost 300 items in total. It includes a rare Apple-1 computer, an Apple Lisa computer, some original sealed iPhones, along with a range of less rare Apple hardware (and misc. tech memorabilia).

But some of the more unique items in this auction include the leather bomber jacket that Steve Jobs wore while flipping off IBM in front of its headquarters, the original temporary NeXT employee badges, a signed Apple checks, and more.

Here’s how RR Auction describes the famous leather bomber jacket:

Steve Jobs’s personally-owned and -worn dark brown leather bomber jacket, made by Wilkes Bashford of San Francisco, famously seen in an iconic 1983 photograph of Jobs flipping the bird to an IBM sign in New York City. The zip-up jacket features a black shearling collar, white shearling lining, and two snap-down pouch pockets on the front. In fine condition, with general wear from use. The famous image of Jobs surfaced in 2011, when it was posted online by Andy Hertzfeld, a member of the original Macintosh development team. He recalled: ‘In December 1983, a few weeks before the Mac launch, we made a quick trip to New York City to meet with Newsweek, who was considering doing a cover story on the Mac. The photo was taken spontaneously as we walked around Manhattan by Jean Pigozzi, a wild French jet setter who was hanging out with us at the time.’ Provenance: From the caretakers of the Jackling House (1984-1990), Julien’s Auctions, September 23, 2016. Steve Jobs purchased Jackling House—a historic estate in Woodside, California—in 1984, and he resided there for a decade.

And here’s the background on the historic NeXT temporary employee badges:

Incredible set of nine color glossy 3.5 x 4.25 Polaroid photographs of several founding employees of NeXT Computer, a group highlighted by principal founder and CEO Steve Jobs. Also pictured are George Crow, Rich Page, Susan Kelly Barnes, Tom Carlisle, Bruce Blumberg, Lynn Takahashi, Bud Tribble, and Dan’l Lewin, all of whom were former Apple Computer employees. The name of each pictured employee is annotated in the lower border in an unknown hand. The consignor notes that these pictures were taken shortly after the formation of NeXT and that these Polaroids were used as temporary company ID badges. Presented in their original file folder, with each photo stapled to their protective sleeve. In overall fine condition.

Head over to RR Auction to check out everything that’s up for sale.

Top image via RR Auction