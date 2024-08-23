Your Friday edition of the 9to5Toys Lunch Break is here to help cap off the work week with some serious deals. Today marks the return of $250 price drops on the 15-inch MacBook Air, but we also spotted the 13-inch model with 16GB of RAM starting at $1,099 – this matches the lowest price we have tracked for a 16GB model and lands at $50 under our previous back to school mention. From there, we have official Apple Alpine Loops at up to 22% off alongside a return of all-time low pricing on the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Pad with official 15W charging, and ongoing deals on the 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM at $500 off – this might be one of the best MacBook deals of the year. Head below for all of that and much more.

Apple’s 15-inch M3 MacBook Air is $250 off once again, but the 13-inch 16GB just dropped down to $1,099

Okay so, we have have seen, with no exaggeration, insanely amazing deals on M3 MacBook Airs over the last few weeks. These are not the sort of deals you want to miss out on if you’re looking to get a new machine. Alongside the ongoing deals on the 13-inch models with pricing starting from $849, Amazon has now brought back the $250 price drops on the 15-inch models, including both the 8GB and 16GB variants with pricing down at $1,049 and $1,449 shipped. You might need to clip the new on-page coupons, depending on your color of choice. While Best Buy is matching on the 8GB model and throwing in a FREE $25 gift card from now through Sunday, the sought-after 16GB variant is $50 less at Amazon right now. This is matching the lowest price we have tracked since these machines released and a seriously solid deal. But there are some things you’ll want to consider first, not to mention this 16GB 13-incher dropping down to $1,099.

You’ll want to pay close attention to the 13-inch 16GB model below with the 256GB SSD, it is now $200 off – the lowest-priced 16GB M3 MacBook Air you’ll find right now.

Official Apple Watch Alpine Loop in Olive and Indigo drops down to $77 (Reg. $99)

While we are still tracking the return of Prime Day pricing on Apple Watch Ultra 2, Amazon is now offering the official Apple Watch Alpine Loop in the Olive and Indigo colorways down at $76.82 shipped. Deals on the Apple’s official bands are relatively rare, and while we have seen this one drop in price a few times this year, it is now 22% below the $99 price tag you’ll pay straight from Apple and elsewhere right now. If you’re looking to add a new official Apple band to your arsenal, now’s a notable chance to do so with some savings attached.

Belkin’s regularly up to $150 3-in-1 official 15W MagSafe charger falls back to $76 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with official 15W MagSafe charging down at $75.99 shipped. This is a regularly $150 charging unit that currently fetches as much directly from Belkin and in the official Apple online storefront. Today’s deal knocks a sizable 49% off the MSRP to deliver one off the lowest prices we have ever tracked. This model fetched closer to the full $150 at Amazon during the first half of the year before it saw a few notable price drop starting earlier this summer – today’s deal matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and only the second time it has fallen this low there in the black colorway.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard in black for 11-inch M2 iPad Air now down at $214, white at $200 (Reg. $299)

Update: While the white model deal below is now only live at Walmart, Amazon is now offering the black variant down at $214.15 shipped. Regularly $299, this is the lowest price we can find. We have seen this one go for less a couple times over the last year at Amazon, but deals on the black model are harder to come by – it also dropped lower on Amazon once all year.

While we are still tracking some slightly lower price in open-box models with Woot warranties, Amazon is now offering the 11-inch Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Air down at $199.95 shipped. This deal is also matched at Walmart. Ready for your new M2 iPad Air, this is a regularly $299 keyboard that is now nearly $100 off the white colorway – the black is down at $249. This black model has gone for less but the white is now at the lowest price we have tracked all year on Amazon. It is currently $20 less via Woot in open-box condition, but as far as new units go with the full Apple warranty this is the best price around right now – the black model has only gone for less once all year at Amazon and that was at $180 for a couple days in March.

New all-time low knocks $500 off most affordable M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM at $1,499

Update: As expected, Amazon has now price matched on the deal below at the new $1,499 all-time low – but only on the silver model as of right now.

We have naturally seen some fantastic deals across the M3 MacBook Pro lineup as of late, but if you’re not looking to upgrade at full price comes this fall to the expected M4 machines, today’s Best Buy deal is seriously notable. Price drops on the more entry-level M3 machines tend to max out at around $300 in savings, but today Best Buy is offering the most affordable M3 Pro model at the best we have tracked with $500 in savings. You can land the 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM down at $1,499 shipped. That’s a straight up $500 off the regular $1,999 price tag and $200 less than Amazon is offering right now – we are expecting a price match, but as of right now Best Buy is where it’s at.

As we reported earlier this month, the M4 MacBook Pro (alongside the new Mac mini and iMac) models are indeed on track for this year – they will likely get officially announced in the next two months. We certainly wouldn’t blame you for holding out for the new machines, but at $500 off what is likely the most attainable future-proof configuration in the existing current-generation lineup of Apple’s flagship laptops, it’s hard to deny the value here.

More of today’s best iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessories:

Amazon’s Alexa Echo smart speakers are now up to 40% off with deals starting down at $23

Score an Amazon Echo Show smart display while they are starting from $55 (Reg. up to $150)

Belkin’s new rubberized 6mm AirTag wallet card neatly stows an Apple item tracker for just $10

Apple Watch Ultra 2 just fell back to the Prime Day price with all band options at $100 off

Amazon has now brought back its Prime Day deal on Apple Watch Ultra 2 folks. Regularly $799, there’s wide selection of band options now marked down to $699 shipped. In fact, just about all them have now dipped back down to the Prime Day price. We did catch some deals on the Trail Loop model at random times over the last few months going for less, but when it comes to a selection like this at $100 off the flagship Cupertino wearable, it doesn’t get much better than the Prime Day, and they are back.

Refurb 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 at $235 (Orig. $529), or new 41mm models from $299

Series 10 is on the way and Series 9 models are on sale at up to $100 off right now, but we did just spot a notable deal on Apple Watch Series 8 for folks not concerned with the latest and greatest. Today Woot is offering some notable offers on refurbished Series 8 models with a 1-year Woot warranty attached – the highlight for us is the 45mm GPS + Cell models at $234.99 Prime shipped. This is an originally $529 configuration at $294 off – it is also $194 under the discounted price on the comparable Series 9 configuration at Amazon right now. Head below for more details and ongoing deals on brand new Series 8 models.

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 41mm $349 (Reg. $749) Silver Stainless Steel, Silver Milanese Loop

(Reg. $749) Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 41mm $299 (Reg. $549) Gold Stainless Steel, Starlight Sport Band

(Reg. $549) Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 41mm $299 (Reg. $399) Graphite Stainless Steel, Midnight Sport Band

(Reg. $399) Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 45mm $349 (Reg. $749) Silver Stainless Steel Case, White Sport Band

(Reg. $749)

First proper deal on the new Sonos Ace noise cancelling headphones now live at the $399 Amazon low

If you have been waiting for the first proper straight cash deal on the new Sonos Ace headphones, that day has finally arrived. While we have been closely tracking some open-box offers since release in June this year, Amazon is stepping in today with the first notable deal on a new set. You can grab the new Sonos Ace headphones in either black or white down at $399 shipped. Regularly $449, this is $50 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. We saw the white set very quickly dip down to $410 for less than a day last month, but this is otherwise the first solid deal we have seen on a new set. This deal is also live over at Best Buy today.

Sonos Ace have been some of the more memorable releases in the over-ear headphone space this year. We said they set a “new standard for prosumer headphones” after going hands-on.

Best Buy now matching all-time lows on M3 MacBook Airs at up to $250 off, but with a FREE $25 credit thrown in

The deals we have been tracking on Apple’s latest M3 MacBook Air during the back to school season here have been incredibly notable, to say the least. Amazon is still offering its best prices ever through the entire lineup and across just about every configuration, to deliver the best prices we have tracked yet starting from $849 with up to $250 in savings on the elevated models. Considering the M3 MacBook Air isn’t scheduled to be refreshed until well into 2025, now is a great time to buy one – the price is just right and it isn’t going to just get refreshed on you this fall like many of the other Macs. Amazon’s prices are fantastic, but Best Buy is now matching those and throwing in a FREE $25 credit for both free and paid My Best Buy members. Details below.

But with Best Buy’s new sale that is now live, just about every one of the options across all colorways are now matched and landing with a bonus $25 Best Buy credit you can use towards any future purchase there.

Grab a beater iPad 9th Gen for yourself or the kids while they are down at the $199 Amazon low

We did see some great deals on the new M2 iPad Air over the weekend, not to mention the fact that you can score an iPad 10 at just over $300, but if you’re looking for a beater Apple tablet or something for the kids perhaps, Amazon just knocked the iPad 9th Gen down to $199 shipped. Also down at $199.99 via Best Buy. This is an originally $329 iPad that has more recently been sitting in the $249 range. We do not expect this deal to last for very long – it is now already sold out at Target, so grab it now if you’re interested. This is the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon for this model.

