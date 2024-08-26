Lyft Pet Rides will prevent repeat of Tux the Missing Cat drama

Today is National Dog Day, a fitting date for the launch of Lyft Pet Rides, a feature intended to match those transporting pets with drivers happy to accommodate them …

Today is the 20th National Dog Day.

Founded in 2004 by Animal Welfare Advocate, Author and Pet Lifestyle Expert,

Colleen Paige, National Dog Day celebrates all breeds, mixed and pure and serves to help galvanize the public to recognize the number of dogs that need to be rescued each year, either from public shelters, rescues and pure breed rescues. National Dog Day honors family dogs and dogs that work selflessly to save lives, keep us safe and bring comfort. Dogs put their lives on the line every day – protecting our families and homes, for their law enforcement partner, for their blind companion, for the disabled, for our freedom and safety by detecting bombs and drugs and helping to locate and rescue victims of accidents and tragedy.

Lyft Pet Rides

Not all drivers are able or willing to accommodate pets, so if you need a ride with your furry friend, you run the risk of a refusal. Lyft says that it is today launching Pet Rides, to ensure that a suitable driver is booked.

As part of our ongoing commitment to making rides more inclusive and tailored to our riders’ needs, Lyft is excited to announce Pet rides, a highly requested feature from both riders and drivers. We’re launching just in time for National Dog Day. This new feature allows riders to match with drivers who are comfortable having pets in their car. Riders pay a $4 fee plus tax, which they’ll see included in the upfront price, and drivers will receive the full fee for every pet ride. Starting today, Pet rides are available nationwide, offering a seamless and stress-free experience for pet owners. Whether you’re heading to the vet, the park, or just out for a day of errands, you can now bring your beloved pet with you, knowing that they’ll be paired with a driver who is ready to get them where they’re going! When booking a ride, simply select the Pet option in the Lyft app, and a driver will be matched with you who is ready to welcome your pet. Currently, riders are allowed to bring one cat or dog along for the ride. The pet must either be in a carrier, on their owner’s lap on a blanket, or at their feet.

Uber already offers this feature.

Would have prevented Tux the Missing Cat drama

Engadget notes that the feature would have prevented the saga of Tux the Missing Cat. A driver took off at the end of the ride with the passenger’s cat still on board, and apparently dumped the pet, while denying all knowledge.

A Lyft driver in Austin, TX, was accused of speeding off with Tux (inside a carrier) still in the car’s backseat, ignoring Pandey’s pleas as he banged on the window. The driver responded to Pandey’s in-app messages, claiming not to have the feline […] Tux was finally located under a stairwell about a mile from the drop-off point.

It appeared the driver objected to the presence of the cat, though it’s entirely unclear why he would have kept Tux on board.

Photo: Lyft