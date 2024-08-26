MagSafe Monday: Sometimes the best products have nothing to do with technology

You’ll notice some common trends if you search for MagSafe docks on Amazon. A lot of the devices look very similar. It’s not a bad thing in a lot of ways. The job of a MagSafe dock is simple: keep all your devices charged in a way that keeps cables at a minimum. A 9to5Mac reader (Andrisani & Sons Woodworking) took a different approach. What if…..we took a fresh approach to a great MagSafe dock? Let’s look at a wooden stand that works great with Apple’s MagSafe Charger.

MagSafe Monday: Every Monday, Bradley Chambers looks at the latest and greatest in the MagSafe and wireless charging industry to help you get the most out of your Apple devices that support wireless charging.

What’s included?

The Handmade Wood iPhone MagSafe Charging Stand offers a stylish and practical solution for conveniently docking and displaying their iPhone. It’s crafted from high-quality wood, and this stand combines functionality with elegance, making it an excellent addition if you want something more stylish for your desk or nightstand.

When purchasing, you can choose between a natural finish or personalize the stand with a name, monogram, quote, or logo, if you want to buy in bulk for customer gifts, putting your company logo would be a great way to remind folks of your brand. My photos show that it has the 9to5Mac logo on it, and it looks great. The Dock is available in Walnut, Maple, Cherry, or White Oak; the stand is finished with durable hard wax oil and features a shop-branded cork bottom for a secure, non-slip grip.

It’s made in the USA by a reader of 9to5Mac, and I love supporting the 9to5Mac community with my full recommendation. It’s important to note that the Apple MagSafe charger is not included, so you’ll need to either buy one or use one of your existing ones. However, the stand works perfectly with Apple’s MagSafe Charger. The MagSafe attaches securely to the dock with a 3M adhesive, which can be easily removed without leaving any residue on the dock.

Overall, the Handmade Wood iPhone MagSafe Charging Stand is a well-crafted and aesthetically pleasing accessory ideal for keeping a MagSafe-compatible device charged without the typical “tech look.”



You can buy the Wood iPhone MagSafe Stand from Etsy.