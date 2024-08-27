 Skip to main content

Rumor: AirPods Pro 3 coming ‘soon’ with ‘much better’ noise cancellation

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Aug 27 2024 - 7:43 am PT
1 Comment

While Apple is expected to announce AirPods 4 at its special event next month, the company is also working on new AirPods Pro. A new rumor today suggests that AirPods Pro 3 will offer “much better” active noise cancellation, with a release coming “soon.”

Today’s rumor comes from Kosutami on social media, who has previously reported accurate details about unreleased Apple products and accessories.

AirPods Pro feature an in-ear design with rubber tips that fit inside of your ear, creating a seal that allows for improved noise cancellation. According to today’s rumor, AirPods Pro 3 will feature upgraded “digital ANC” performance. This suggests that the improvements will primarily come via software and audio processing improvements, rather than changes to the AirPods Pro design.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has also reported extensively on Apple’s plans for next-generation AirPods Pro. According to Gurman, AirPods Pro 3 are slated for a release sometime in 2025 and will feature new health features, a new audio chip, and more. Today’s rumor suggests AirPods Pro 3 will be released “soon,” but without any further timeline.

Notably, Apple is also planning to bring noise cancellation to one version of the AirPods 4, which are set to be announced at the September 9 “It’s glowtime” special event. In today’s post, Kosutami reiterates this expectation.

9to5Mac’s Take

I’m interested to see how this one plays out. AirPods Pro 2 already offer excellent noise cancellation compared to many other in-ear earbuds on the market. Any upgrades Apple can make will only further extend the lead AirPods Pro offer.

I also wonder if these improvements could come to a future version of AirPods Max, given that the changes are expected to be primarily made possible by audio processing improvements. I’m a big fan of AirPods Max, but the current expectation is that the new version coming this year won’t offer any improvements other than a switch to USB-C for charging.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple AirPods

Apple AirPods

AirPods offers a cord-free wireless audio experi…
AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications