If you’ve been experiencing problems when trying to use Apple Books and the Mac App Store today, it’s not just you. Apple has just confirmed that these online services are currently down due to an ongoing outage.

Outage affecting Apple Books and Mac App Store

Apple confirmed the outage through its System Status webpage. According to the company, the outage began around 9:15 A.M. P.T. and is still ongoing.

Apple is aware of the interruption and is working to fix it.

We’ll update this article once the outage is resolved. Have you been experiencing issues when trying to use Apple’s online services today? Let us know in the comments below.

We’re updating this article…