Addigy launches Apple Intelligence device management controls

Apple device management vendor Addigy has announced the immediate availability of new Apple Intelligence controls. These controls, now live within Addigy’s platform, allow IT administrators and Managed Service Providers to test the activation and deactivation of Apple Intelligence across their devices ahead of its integration into the public fall OS releases.

Apple Intelligence is coming in macOS 15, iOS 18, and iPadOS 18. In response to potential data security and compliance concerns for enterprise customers, these operating systems will include features that allow AI to be disabled on devices and prevent end users from enabling it.

“While Apple Intelligence is an exciting development, many organizations are rightly concerned about potential impacts. Some don’t allow AI on devices. Others want to fully understand its implications before deciding when, or even whether, to enable it – and they don’t want to risk waiting until AI ships to try managing it,” said Jason Dettbarn, CEO of Addigy. “Customers rely on Addigy to help them stay ahead of the game when it comes to Apple expertise and device security. By making it easy to experiment with disabling Apple Intelligence before AI hits their devices, we’re giving them the control and peace of mind they need.”

Organizations participating in Apple’s AppleSeed for IT program have access to beta versions of Apple Intelligence. Addigy customers can leverage their existing Addigy MDM alongside Apple’s AI beta to manage functions in the following areas:

On new iPhone, Mac, and iPad devices : ADE Keys : During Automated Device Enrollment.

: On existing Apple devices : Login Window Keys : At device login for new user accounts created after an upgrade to the mentioned OS versions. Restrictions Profile : This is within the Settings app on the device, particularly if end users navigate to the Apple Intelligence settings.

:

For further details on Addigy’s Apple Intelligence management controls, click here.​