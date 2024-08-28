Join Relay and 9to5Mac in supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Our friends at Relay have launched their annual fundraiser in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Since 2019, the Relay Community has raised $2.9 million for St. Jude.

9to5Mac is once again thrilled to join in on the Relay fundraising efforts, helping support the life-saving work of St. Jude. Plus, you can earn some 9to5Mac swag at the same time.

Please head to the fundraising page today and consider donating. Unlike other hospitals, the majority of funding for St. Jude comes from generous donors. It’s also immensely helpful if you share the link with your friends, families, social media followers, and elsewhere.

About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

St. Jude is a decades-old children’s research hospital based in Tennessee that aims to find new treatments and cures for childhood cancer and other diseases. One of the tentpoles of the organization is that every family can receive the care that they need, and they never receive a bill for that treatment.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Our mission is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.

Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food – so they can focus on helping their child live.

Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped increase the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since we opened more than 50 years ago. We won’t stop until no child dies from cancer.

St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children.

Unlike other hospitals, the majority of funding for St. Jude comes from generous donors.

Relay co-founder Stephen Hackett and his family have a very personal connection to St. Jude, which you can read more about on his blog.

Donation Rewards

9to5Mac has set up our own fundraising page for St. Jude through the Relay FM campaign. In doing this, you can support Relay FM and St. Jude, and earn some 9to5Mac rewards in the process.

Make an individual gift of $100 or more to earn a 9to5Mac sticker pack and an illustrious 9to5Mac polishing cloth. (All rewards fulfilled in October)

to earn a 9to5Mac sticker pack and an illustrious 9to5Mac polishing cloth. (All rewards fulfilled in October) Make an individual gift of $200 or more to earn a 9to5Mac sticker pack, an illustrious 9to5Mac polishing cloth, and a 9to5Mac six colors t-shirt. (All rewards fulfilled in October)

All rewards will be delivered following the campaign’s conclusion at the beginning of October. Please make sure to enter your shipping address if you choose a reward that includes a physical product.

As you donate, be sure to use the blue button on the donation summary screen to see if your employer offers a matching gift program.

Donate Now

My sincere thanks to everyone who donates and shares the campaign, to Myke and Stephen at Relay FM for their incredible work every year, and most especially to St. Jude.

Relay Podcastathon for St. Jude 2024

Tune in from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. EDT on Friday, September 20 for the annual Relay for St. Jude Podcastathon. 12 hours of fun with the Relay family, all in support of St. Jude.