Here’s everything new coming to Apple TV+ in September

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Aug 30 2024 - 10:45 am PT
Apple TV+ fall releases

Apple TV+ is kicking off its fall lineup next week with the start of September. It’s a month that’s lighter on new releases, but still with a couple of heavy hitters. Fan favorite Slow Horses is back for season four, and George Clooney and Brad Pitt team up (reluctantly) in the new movie Wolfs. TV+ will also debut a pair of foreign language series. August releases will roll into the new month too, like continued episodes of the excellent Bad Monkey from Ted Lasso’s co-creator, and season two of Pachinko.

Here’s a look at what’s coming to Apple TV+ in September.

Slow Horses (season four)

Slow Horses season four on Apple TV+ September 4
  • When: September 4
  • What: TV Show
  • Genre: Spy Thriller

The darkly funny espionage drama, Slow Horses, follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 due to their career-ending mistakes. Led by their brilliant but irascible leader, the notorious Jackson Lamb (Academy Award winner Gary Oldman), they navigate the espionage world’s smoke and mirrors to defend England from sinister forces.

La Maison

La Maison on Apple TV+ September 20
  • When: September 20
  • What: TV Show
  • Genre: Drama (French language)

High fashion meets high stakes in La Maison, a realistic behind-the-scenes look at how an iconic fashion house is thrown into scandal and reinvention by a viral video featuring star designer Vincent Ledu (Lambert Wilson), leaving his family’s iconic and legendary haute couture house, LEDU, hanging by a thread. Perle Foster (Amira Casar), Vincent’s former muse who is still in his shadow, teams up with visionary next-generation designer Paloma Castel (Zita Hanrot) to save, evolve and renew the century-old Maison LEDU. Taking advantage of Vincent’s demise, Diane Rovel (Carole Bouquet), the ruthless CEO of the powerful Rovel luxury group, launches an offensive to acquire what she sees as her most important prize: Maison LEDU. To achieve her goal, anything is fair game, as this is more than acquiring just another brand — it’s about revenge.

Midnight Family

Midnight Family on Apple TV+ September 25
  • When: September 25
  • What: TV Show
  • Genre: Drama (Spanish language)

Inspired by the award-winning documentary of the same name, Midnight Family follows Marigaby Tamayo, an ambitious and gifted medical student by day, who spends her nights saving lives throughout a sprawling, contrasted and fascinating Mexico City aboard her family’s privately owned ambulance. Along with her father Ramón and her siblings Marcus and Julito, Marigaby serves a population of millions by tackling extreme medical emergencies to make a living.

Wolfs

Wolfs
  • When: September 27
  • What: Movie
  • Genre: Action Comedy

Global superstars George Clooney and Brad Pitt team up for the action comedy Wolfs. Clooney plays a professional fixer hired to cover up a high-profile crime. But when a second fixer (Pitt) shows up and the two “lone wolves” are forced to work together, they find their night spiraling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected.

