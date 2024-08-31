Five features to expect with iOS 18.2 later this year

Apple has made a lot of promises for iOS 18, yet a good chunk of them aren’t available in the current betas of both iOS 18.0 and iOS 18.1. Since most of the promised features are coming “later this year”, we should expect them in iOS 18.2 – assuming theres no delays.

For the past few years, iOS x.2 updates have released in December. Any features that aren’t present in iOS 18 and 18.1 will likely appear in this version, given the fact that it’d be the last opportunity for a release within 2024. Of course, there’s always the chance that Apple adds some major feature in a later beta of 18.1, but that generally doesn’t happen.

ChatGPT support in Siri

On Apple’s last earnings call, CEO Tim Cook commented on the staggered release of Apple Intelligence features. While talking about the rollout, he mentioned that ChatGPT integration will arrive “by the end of the calendar year.”

Apple is also reportedly investing in OpenAI’s next funding round, showing their confidence in the companies technology.

Genmoji

We got to see Genmoji at WWDC back in June, although we haven’t seen it ship in any betas since then. Even though there haven’t been any concrete leaks nor confirmations from Apple on when we’ll see this feature ship, it seems quite likely that it’ll be later this year.

There have been a number of signs of Genmoji in recent betas of iOS 18.0 and 18.1, with parts of the Genmoji interface occasionally popping up for some users from time to time. The fact that it hasn’t been completely removed yet might mean that it isn’t too far out, unlike the all-new Siri experience, which still isn’t expected until iOS 18.4 in the Spring.

Redesigned Mail app

Apple’s new Mail app with a fresh design and categorization is also expected to release later this year, according to Apple’s website. You can read more about the new Mail app and all of its features here.

Forced browser choice screen in EU

Apple unveiled a new screen for selecting your default browser in the EU earlier this year, but starting later this year, Apple will be forced to display that screen far more often.

If you currently use Safari, you’ll be required to look at this browser choice screen upon updating. Additionally, you’ll be forced to check this setting once a year, or when you’re setting up a new device. Unlike most iOS settings, this one will not persist through backups. You can learn more about these EU changes here.

Robot vacuum cleaner support

Apple also says that we can expect full support for robot vacuums later this year. The Home app will be able to control the core features robot vacuum cleaners – such as power control, cleaning mode, vacuum, mop, and charge status. You’ll also be able to interact with Robot vacuums using Siri.

Do any of these features excite you for iOS 18.2? Let us know in the comments.

