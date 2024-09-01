Apple reportedly planning to release new M4 Macs in November

According to a new report from MacRumors, Apple is planning to begin shipping the first M4 Macs in November.

This would be similar to last year, where Apple held their “Scary Fast” event on October 30th, and the Macs began shipping on November 7th. It’d be a bit of a contrast to prior years, where Apple both announced and shipped the Macs in October – but it isn’t too unusual.

The new Mac mini is most definitely going to be the most exciting release this fall, given the fact that it’s expected to be redesigned for the first time in 14 years. It’s also expected to lose support for USB-A, and should instead have 5 USB-C ports.

Apple is also expected to start providing 16GB of RAM as the standard in all of these new Mac models, including the controversial base model 14-inch MacBook Pro.

As for the rest of the Mac updates, they should be pretty minor. Apple is expected to update the iMac, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini this fall, with the iMac and MacBook Pro mostly being just chip upgrades with no other design changes.

It is likely that we’ll see USB-C on the iMac accessories as well, given the fact that Apple has to comply with the EU mandate for USB-C by the end of this year.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also reported today that suppliers are scheduled to begin shipping standard M4 Mac mini models to warehouses this month, although the M4 Pro model won’t begin shipping to warehouses until October. This would align with a release date in early November, in all likelihood.

Follow Michael: X/Twitter, Threads