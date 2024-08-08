 Skip to main content

Apple preparing major Mac mini redesign for later this year, report says

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Aug 8 2024 - 8:28 am PT
Apple is working on its first major redesign of the Mac mini since 2010, according to a new report from Bloomberg. The new Mac mini is slated for release later this year and will be “far smaller than its predecessor” with a new form factor similar to the Apple TV, the report explains.

Mac mini refresh coming soon

The new Mac mini will be available in two configurations, one with an M4 chip and one with the M4 Pro chip. Apple has reportedly tested models with “at least three USB-C ports on the back” alongside the power cable and an HDMI port. The M4 Pro version of the Mac mini will also be configurable with more RAM and more powerful graphics.

The report explains that while the new Mac mini’s overall footprint will be smaller, it could be taller than the current model, which measures 1.4 inches high.

Here are the current dimensions of the Apple TV 4K:

  • Height: 1.2 inches (31 mm)
  • Width: 3.66 inches (93 mm)
  • Depth: 3.66 inches (93 mm)

And the current dimensions of the Mac mini:

  • Height: 1.41 inches (3.58 cm)
  • Width: 7.75 inches (19.70 cm)
  • Depth: 7.75 inches (19.70 cm)

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman explains:

People involved in the development of the new Mac mini say it’s essentially an iPad Pro in a small box — an approach that takes advantage of the lower power requirements of the company’s in-house silicon. The current Mac mini starts at $599, and while the new model may be cheaper to make, it’s unclear if the company will pass along any savings to the consumer.

The Mac mini is currently available in M2 and M2 Pro configurations and was last updated at the beginning of 2022.

Today’s report also reiterates that Apple is expected to upgrade its entire Mac lineup with M4 chips over the next year. The switchover will begin later this year with the Mac mini, iMac, and MacBook Pro. In 2025, the Mac Pro, Mac Studio, and MacBook Air are expected to switch to the M4.

