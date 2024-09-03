 Skip to main content

Zens unveils Quattro Charger Pro 4 – a unique Qi2 double-decker

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Sep 3 2024 - 6:17 am PT
1 Comment

In a sea of MagSafe and Qi chargers that can all start to look the same, Zens has announced an interesting design. The new charger uses vertical space to keep your family charged up while keeping your countertop clean. Here are all the details on the Qi2 Quattro Charger Pro 4.

Along with the two-tier build that charges four devices with one power cable, Zens highlights the lay-flat design was an intentional choice to help encourage families to pause on screen time and be present with each other.

Here’s how Zens describes the Quattro Charger Pro 4:

In a world where people are increasingly attached to their phones and other devices, it is important to occasionally set these gadgets aside and engage with family or friends without the distraction of notifications. The Quattro Charger Pro 4 offers added convenience at home. By centralizing the charging of four devices, it eliminates cable clutter and minimizes discussions about limited charging spots. While charging simultaneously at maximum power, users have the opportunity to connect and spend time with each other.

Zens Quattro Charger Pro 4 specs

  • 4x Qi2 wireless charging: equipped with the latest technology to ensure rapid and efficient charging up to 15W for all devices
  • Simultaneous charging: charge up to four devices at once, with each phone reaching up to 35% charge in just 30 minutes
  • Clutter-free design: eliminate cable clutter with a sleek and organized charging solution.
  • Sustainable material: built out of recycled aluminum
  • Universal compatibility: compatible with Qi and Qi2-certified devices including iPhone 12 and up and future products that adopt Qi2
  • Made from recycled aluminum
  • 65W power adapter and 1.5m (4.92 foot) cable included
  • 3-year warranty
  • Available in silver/white
  • Price: Pre-orders open – $199.99

The Quattro Pro 4 is slated to start shipping pre-orders at the “end of October.”

9to5Mac’s take

While $199 might feel expensive at first, you’re pretty much getting two chargers in one with four 15W Qi2 charging pads.

And of course, that comes with the unique and space-saving double-decker design and solid aluminum build.

Another benefit is four devices being charged up with one plug and Zens includes the 65W brick and 1.5m cable in the box. Zens also includes a generous 3-year warranty for its products.

What do you think? Is the Quattro Charger Pro 4 worth the price? Share your thoughts in the comments!

