Apple Music adds five new personalized ‘Mood’ stations

Apple Music is expanding its collection of personalized mood radio stations for subscribers. These first debuted back in February with “Love” and “Heartbreak” stations, and now Apple is adding five new options that Apple Music subscribers can find on their “Home” page in the app.

In the “Home” tab of Apple Music, subscribers will see a new dedicated “Find Your Mood” collection of radio stations. These are endless playback stations personalized based on your taste, each covering a specific vibe:

The new playlists are available now for Apple Music subscribers. Which one stands out to you? Let us know in the comments.

Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon.