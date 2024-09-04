 Skip to main content

Apple Music adds five new personalized ‘Mood’ stations

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Sep 4 2024 - 10:32 am PT
2 Comments

Apple Music is expanding its collection of personalized mood radio stations for subscribers. These first debuted back in February with “Love” and “Heartbreak” stations, and now Apple is adding five new options that Apple Music subscribers can find on their “Home” page in the app.

In the “Home” tab of Apple Music, subscribers will see a new dedicated “Find Your Mood” collection of radio stations. These are endless playback stations personalized based on your taste, each covering a specific vibe:

The new playlists are available now for Apple Music subscribers. Which one stands out to you? Let us know in the comments.

Follow ChanceThreadsTwitterInstagram, and Mastodon.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Music

Apple Music

Apple Music is a streaming service that includes…

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is the editor-in-chief of 9to5Mac, overseeing the entire site’s operations. He also hosts the 9to5Mac Daily and 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcasts.

You can send tips, questions, and typos to chance@9to5mac.com.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications