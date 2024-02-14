Apple Music launches new personalized ‘Love’ and ‘Heartbreak’ stations

Timely for Valentine’s Day, Apple Music has launched two new personalized radio stations, available now for Apple Music subscribers.

The ‘Love Station’ has a romantic theme featuring songs about falling in love, whereas ‘Heartbreak’ features tracks about heartbreaks and sad love. Apple says these stations are deeply personalized to select the best music for each user, drawing from Apple Music’s catalog of more than 100 million songs.

The stations will play a mixture of tracks and artists that the user knows, along with recommendations to help the user discover new favorites.

Here’s how Apple describes the new stations:

The Love Station features songs about romantic love, falling in love, feeling amorous, and feelings that these experiences bring. Tailored to each listener’s taste, the Love Station will play songs and artists they know and love along with recommendations. Not exclusively ballads, these love songs are guaranteed to amplify the mood; whether they’ve got that rush of a new crush, or that fully grown long time love. The Heartbreak Station features songs about heartbreak, unrequited love, breaking up, or sad love. Having your heart broken is awful. Sometimes during these moments, music is the only thing that can make sense of it all. The Heartbreak Station will play a blend of songs from artists listeners know and recommendations, to help them let it all out.

You can find these new stations in Apple Music by navigating to the Listen Now tab, then scrolling down to the Stations for You section.