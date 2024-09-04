The Bluetooth Special Interest Group (Bluetooth SIG) announced this week the specifications for the next generation of technology called “Bluetooth 6.0.” It brings a number of enhancements to the wireless protocol, but one of them will help Apple improve its Find My network for tracking devices.

Bluetooth 6.0 comes with true distance awareness

The Bluetooth SIG has published an article (via BGR) detailing everything that’s new about Bluetooth 6.0. One of the highlights is Bluetooth Channel Sounding, which is described as an innovation that brings “true distance awareness.”

The description is quite clear in saying that “Find My solutions can be greatly improved” with Bluetooth 6.0, as it unlocks “centimeter-level accuracy over considerable distances.” In other words, Bluetooth 6.0 is expected to provide the exact distance between devices.

Since Apple’s Find My network is based on Bluetooth, having an improved distance awareness technology will certainly help users find their lost devices more easily. Apple currently relies on ultra-wideband technology to precisely measure the distance between devices. It enables the Precision Finding feature for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirTag users.

Bluetooth Channel Sounding also adds an extra layer of security for authentication, which is useful for digital keys. In addition, Bluetooth 6.0 can also transmit larger data frames and enables lower latency for audio applications.

Unfortunately, there are no details on when Apple will adopt Bluetooth 6.0. Given that the new protocol has just been announced, it may take at least a year before we see the first devices equipped with the new version of Bluetooth.

