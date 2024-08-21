Beats Studio Pro gain multi-user audio sharing with new firmware

Apple has released new firmware for the Beats Studio Pro. Beats’ premium over-ear headphones make a compelling—and much more affordable—alternative to AirPods Max, but lack a few AirPods features. One such feature has now been added via the new firmware: multi-user audio sharing.

Audio sharing comes to Beats over-ear headphones

Audio sharing is a feature of Apple’s H-series chips that can be found in all AirPods products—AirPods Max included.

Beats Studio Pro, however, don’t use the same chip as Apple’s AirPods line. Instead, they feature a custom-designed Beats processor. This is primarily so they can offer greater compatibility with Android devices, as Beats are more popular among Android users than AirPods are.

Audio sharing lets multiple users share a single audio stream across multiple pairs of headphones.

My wife and I have used this feature in various situations to connect two sets of AirPods Pro to an Apple TV 4K or iPad when watching a TV show. Flights are one such occasion.

Now, with this new firmware, Beats Studio Pro can share an audio stream with other Beats Studio Pro, AirPods products, or any other device that supports Apple’s audio sharing feature.

Using new firmware and audio sharing feature

Audio sharing can be initiated from the AirPlay audio panel that’s accessible through Control Center or from the Lock Screen when audio’s playing. Here’s Apple’s step-by-step walkthrough.

After upgrading to the new Beats firmware, you’ll see a ‘Share Audio’ option there, and it will walk you through the steps of sharing your device’s audio with other headphones.

The new firmware is version 2C301. It should be downloaded and installed automatically, but you can check your current firmware by opening Settings ⇾ Bluetooth and tapping the Info button next to your Beats Studio Pro.

In the market for new headphones?

Beats Studio Pro are available from Amazon for a heavily discounted $199 (down from $350 retail).

What AirPods features do you miss most from Beats Studio Pro? Let us know in the comments.