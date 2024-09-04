Slow Horses season 4 starts streaming today

The first episode of Slow Horses season four is now available to watch on Apple TV+. The spy series, headed by Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, began in April 2022 and has been rolling out new season at a rapid clip.

It has risen in popularity ever since its premiere, and the British show is now outperforming worldwide on the service. Season four is based on the fourth book in the Mick Herron franchise, called Spook Street.

Critics and audiences are attracted to Slow Horses. The latest season currently has a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and season 3 is nominated for Best Drama series at the upcoming Oscars. Stars Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden are also nominated in their respective acting categories.

Season four picks up just after where season three left off, with the gang embroiled in another mass conspiracy. A shopping center is attacked by a suicide bomber. River’s father, David (Jonathan Pryce), also plays a bigger role in the narrative as his dementia worsens.

Slow Horses season four rolls out weekly, with a new episode every Wednesday. If you want to binge the entire season in one go, wait until October 9 when all the episodes will be out.

Reinforcing its confidence in the series, Apple has already renewed Slow Horses for a fifth season, which has completed filming. That will likely air sometime in 2025.

If you haven’t watched Slow Horses before, now is a great time to jump in. The first three seasons (comprising 18 episodes) are a very bingeable watch. Watch on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription. If you’ve never subscribed to Apples streaming service before, you can get a free seven-day trial here.