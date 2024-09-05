Anker launches Qi2 enabled accessories for new iPhone 16 lineup

I’ve been using Anker products for years, and they’ve never let me down. Whether it’s a power bank, a charging station, or a USB-C cable, Anker always delivers solid, reliable gear. Their newly launched MagGo series fits that same mold. Here’s a quick look at what these new releases bring and if they are something you should consider for your old or new iPhone.

If you are as dedicated to your Apple Watch as I am, then this is the one for you. The Anker MagGo Power Bank offers an all-in-one charging solution that’s both powerful and convenient. This power bank is designed to cater specifically to Apple Watch users’ needs while still providing versatile charging options for other devices.

Screenshot Screenshot

Key features: Compact package combines a 10,000mAh power bank, a USB-C cable, and an Apple-certified watch charger. Fast charging for Apple Watch: This feature rapidly charges your Apple Watch Series 7 or newer to 47% in just 30 minutes, outpacing many third-party options. Supports simultaneous charging of your devices while the power bank recharges, ensuring continuous power availability. LED screen with battery percentage.

Specs: Capacity: 10,000mAh Output power: USB-C Cable/Port: 30W, Watch Wireless Charger: 5W, Total: 24W Max Input power: USB-C Cable/Port: 30W Max Size: 95 x 51 x 32.4mm



This power bank is an excellent choice for those who need a reliable and efficient charging solution to keep their iPhone and Apple Watch powered up. It is available today in black, white, or pink and retails for $79.99!

The Anker MagGo Power Bank is the perfect companion for users who prioritize portability without compromising on power. Designed for MagSafe-enabled iPhones, this ultra-thin power bank delivers a powerful punch in a compact form factor. I could not believe it had 10,000mAh.

Key features: Ultra-Slim design: At just 102 x 70.6 x 14.9mm, it’s small enough to slip into any pocket or bag, making it incredibly portable. Fast wireless charging: Supports Qi 2.0 MPP 15W, providing fast wireless charging comparable to the original MagSafe. Build materials: The skin-friendly back shell ensures a comfortable hold, while optimal temperature control keeps the device cool during charging. Rapid Charging and Recharging: With a 30W input/output via USB-C, this power bank quickly recharges itself, ensuring you’re never without power.

Specs: Capacity: 10,000mAh Output power: USB-C: 30W Max, Wireless: 15W Max Input power: USB-C: 30W Max Size: 102 x 70.6 x 14.9mm



Whether at a conference or on a long flight, this slim power bank ensures that your devices stay charged without weighing you down. I only wish you could integrate it with the battery widget, but I guess we can’t have it all! It is available today in black, white, pink, or green and retails for $69.99!

The Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station is my favorite of the bunch. It checks off all the boxes when it comes to charging my big three devices. But my favorite piece is the form factor and how it folds up so easily and fits in any pocket or bag.

Key features: Supports Qi2 15W fast charging for iPhones, ensuring a quick and efficient power-up. Capable of charging iPhones, Apple Watches, and other compatible devices simultaneously. The foldable design makes it perfect for travel, occupying minimal space in your bag. Incorporates an Apple-certified module for Apple Watch charging, guaranteeing safety and optimized performance. Compact and foldable, it’s an ideal companion for those constantly on the move.

Specs: Input: USB-C Power output: 15W + 5W + 5W



This charging station is an excellent choice for those looking to streamline their charging setup without sacrificing functionality or portability. It is available today in black, white, pink or green and retails for $89.99!

Pricing and availability

All three of these products are available today. The Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station, Anker MagGo MagSafe Power Bank, and Anker MagGo Power Bank is now available on Anker’s website. So if you are looking for some new charging products, give these a shot!

What do you think? Are these products you would get for your new iPhone? Let’s discuss in the comments below.