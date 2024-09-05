 Skip to main content

‘Find My’ is finally coming to Korea, with spring 2025 launch

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Sep 5 2024 - 6:36 am PT
Find My coming to South Korea

Apple’s ‘Find My’ app and service have been available as iPhone features in the US and many other territories for years. But never, previously, in Korea. Now, Apple has announced that the wait for South Korean users is almost over.

Apple’s announcement follows Korean petition

In a press release issued today, Apple announced that Find My will launch in South Korea in spring 2025 across its various platforms: the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and so on.

Once it arrives, users will be able to track their Apple products and other supported devices inside the Find My app. They’ll also be able to keep up with friends and family—which apparently is a feature growing in popularity in the US.

Earlier this year, locals in South Korea started a formal petition for Apple to add the feature in the country.

Apple, for its part, seemed to point to the government as the reason why the feature wasn’t available. It told The Korea Herald:

The availability of Find My and other products and services in Korea depends on regional requirements that Apple considers when determining which features of specific products and services to provide in that country.

The publication said that most users in South Korea believed their government was the issue too. But nothing conclusive about responsibility has been revealed.

In any case, it’s great to see the years-long absence of the feature finally come to an end for South Korean users.

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

