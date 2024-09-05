Philips has just announced a new generation of its Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box, which lets owners of Hue bulbs synchronize their smart lights with the content on their TV. The new version features a number of enhancements, including HDMI 2.1 with support for higher resolutions as well as new light effects.

What’s new for Philips Hue products

One of the highlights of the new Philips Hue Play box is the upgrade to HDMI 2.1, which supports resolutions up to 8K and refresh rates up to 120Hz. The standard is used by the latest generation consoles, such as Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series. It syncs up to 10 color-capable Philips Hue lights to match the on-screen content.

There are also new customization options, including four new light effects: Cosmos, Underwater, Enchant, and Sunbeam – and users can customize existing effects or create new ones with different brightness, speed, and base color.

Philips Hue is also launching a new version of its app with a host of improvements. For example, users will be able to set up multiple Bridges in the same house and control them without having to switch between Bridges. The app will soon provide integration with Alexa and Google Home to control Philips Hue Secure cameras.

In addition, a new AR feature will let users experience Hue lights in a specific environment before purchasing them.

“We are proud to present the next generation Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K that is compatible with the latest gaming console features that are only starting to come to market, making it a real game changer,” says Jasper Vervoort, Business Leader Philips Hue at Signify. We’re also introducing new lighting form factors and features, including new Philips Hue Secure features, enabling people to further personalize their homes.”

The new Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box will be available to order from today for $349.99. There’s also a new Philips Hue Ensis pendant light coming today in black or white, available for $479.99. More information can be found on the Philips Hue website. You can also buy Philips Hue products on Amazon.

