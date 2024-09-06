GRID offers hundreds off its popular deconstructed Apple wall frames

Our friends at GRID are running a blockbuster sale to celebrate their fourth anniversary. From now until September 12, you can save hundreds of dollars on GRID’s most popular deconstructed wall art frames. My personal favorite is the GRID 1, which you can get for $299 (down from $699).

GRID Studio has created a vast collection of popular frames featuring disassembled iPhone, iPad, iPod, Apple Watch, and Mac hardware. The company disassembles old hardware, lays out all the parts, and beautifully arranges them in a frame.

I have a few GRID frames and can attest that they make great wall art for your home or office—whether you’re an Apple fan, a Nintendo fan, or just a tech fan in general.

In honor of their fourth anniversary, GRID is offering massive discounts on some of their most popular frames:

Additionally, GRID is offering 20% all of their collections when you use the coupon code “GRID4” at checkout.

If you’re looking for a way to add more character and personality to your wall art, this is a great opportunity. Visit GRID’s website to view the full details of the sale and place your order.