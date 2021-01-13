Hands-on: GRID 4S turns a disassembled iPhone into decor for your home

As someone who really likes technology (and Apple, of course), I was looking for some related decorations for my home — and then I met GRID 4S, which is literally a piece with a disassembled iPhone 4s that you can put anywhere you want.

GRID is a company that has been selling framed electronic products for some time, and they all seem pretty cool. For Apple fans, they have pieces with the iPhone 3GS, iPhone 4s, iPhone 5, and the second-generation iPod touch.

My choice was the iPhone 4s frame since I’ve disassembled an iPhone 3G and an iPod touch in the past. Besides, iPhone 4 and iPhone 4s are really special to me since they brought breakthrough technologies at the time, such as the Retina display and the first custom Apple chips, not to mention the stunning design.

With the GRID 4S in hand, I must say that this is a masterpiece. It’s based on the A3 size (11.7 x 16.5 inches) with each individual component of the iPhone 4s glued on a white background that brings the measurements and labels of each part of the iPhone.

You can see the display, physical buttons, flex cables with the old 30-pin connector, speakers, cameras, the battery, the glass back, and even the iPhone logic board with the A5 chip. It’s truly nostalgic. According to the company, everything is handmade with the intention of preserving the revolution of technologies.

I took some pictures of my GRID 4S so you can have a better look at it:

However, the frames are not exactly cheap. The GRID 3GS, GRID 4S, GRID 5, and GRID iPod touch are priced at $169, and this doesn’t include shipping costs, but you can get them at a discount of 18% for a limited time.

Despite the price, these are great gifts to give to yourself or a friend who loves Apple.

