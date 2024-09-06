iPhone 16 Pro: Seven new camera features coming next week

The iPhone 16 Pro lineup will bring new features such as larger displays, a dedicated Capture button, and more. We’re also expecting multiple noticeable improvements to the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max camera hardware. Here are seven things to look forward to next week…

New iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max camera features

Upgraded Ultra Wide camera

According to multiple reports, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will both get an upgraded 48MP Ultra Wide camera this year. This will mark a significant improvement from the current 12 MP Ultra Wide camera in the iPhone 15 Pro.

The change should mean that the iPhone 16 Pro’s Ultra Wide camera is much better in most shooting situations, but particularly in low-light environments. Images will also offer more detail and improved color, while the increased resolution will also offer added flexibility in editing and post-processing.

The iPhone 16 Pro’s 48MP Ultra Wide camera might also mean major improvements for spatial video recording. This feature relies on a combination of the Main and Ultra Wide lenses, and with a new 48MP Ultra Wide it’s possible that the iPhone 16 Pro could record spatial video in 4K resolution. Currently, the iPhone 15 Pro can only record spatial video at 1080p resolution.

Finally, the upgraded Ultra Wide camera will also bring improvements to macro mode. This should significantly improve the quality of close-up photos.

Video upgrades

According to a last-minute rumor, the iPhone 16 Pro will support recording 4K videos at 120 frames-per-second for the first time. Currently, the iPhone 15 is limited to recording 4K footage at 60 frames per second. This means that 4K videos shot on the iPhone 16 Pro will be smoother and more fluid than ever before.

Apple has also reportedly tested the ability to record 8K video with the iPhone 16 Pro, but it’s unclear whether that capability will actually be available this year.

Expanded optical zoom

Currently, the iPhone 15 Pro Max uses a new tetaprism camera design that unlocks 5x optical zoom and 25x digital zoom capabilities. With the iPhone 16 lineup, however, Apple will expand the upgraded tetaprism camera to the smaller iPhone 16 Pro as well. This means the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will both offer at least 5x optical zoom and 25x digital zoom.

There is one other twist worth keeping in mind: one sketchy rumor has suggested the iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature something called a “periscope ultra-long telephoto combination.” This would enable optical zoom greater than 5x, but as of right now the rumor hasn’t been corroborated outside this single source from last year.

Anti-reflective coating

One problem that every iPhone camera user is likely well aware of is lens flare when shooting in bright lighting environments. This problem leads to unexpected artifacts and lens flare internal reflections showing on images. It’s a hardware problem that affects most cameras on the market, but Apple reportedly has a fix in the works for the iPhone 16 Pro.

According to a rumor, Apple is testing a new “atomic layer deposition” (or ALD) lens coating technology for the iPhone 16 Pro. This anti-reflective coating could be applied to the iPhone 16 Pro’s camera lenses to minimize the effects of the internal reflections.

If this rumor pans out, it means you’d see fewer unexpected artifacts on iPhone 16 Pro images – especially those shot in bright lighting situations.

Upgraded Main camera

The iPhone 16 Pro will reportedly use a new Main camera sensor from Sony with an upgraded design for better low-light performance.

Sony’s latest stacked sensor tech separates out the photo diodes and pixel transistors, which are normally combined into a single layer. This allows the photo diodes themselves – the bit which actually captures the light – to be significantly larger for the same overall pixel size. Sony claims that this sensor captures twice as much light compared to existing camera sensors.

Capturing more light and removing more noise means better photos across the board for iPhone users.

One thing that’s unclear, however, is whether this next-generation Sony sensor will be used in both iPhone 16 Pro models. At least one rumor on Weibo has said that only the iPhone 16 Pro Max will use this upgraded stacked camera sensor hardware.

Capture button

Apple is also adding a new button to all four iPhone 16 models that is dedicated entirely to the camera. The so-called “Capture button” will be located on the right side of the iPhone 16. Users will be able to press the button to open the Camera app, then use the button to manipulate specific controls such as zoom or exposure, and finally actually take a picture.

The Capture button will reportedly feature a physical design that presses in and out, paired with a capacitive surface on the top. Users will be able to swipe on this capacitive surface to zoom in and out, adjust exposure, and more. The Capture button will also reportedly support third-party camera apps.

JPEG-XL support

Finally, the iPhone 16 Pro will reportedly include support for the JPEG-XL format. This format supports both lossy and lossless compression, enabling high-quality images at smaller file sizes. JPEG-XL also supports wide color gamuts, high dynamic range (HDR), and progressive rendering.

On the iPhone 16 Pro, JPEG-XL support will be available alongside existing formats, including JPEG, HEIF, HEIF Max, and ProRaw Max.

Wrap up

The iPhone 16 lineup is currently expected to be announced next week. What iPhone 16 Pro camera improvements are you most looking forward to seeing this year? Are you planning to upgrade? Let us know down in the comments.

