 Skip to main content

Satechi launches Find My passport wallet with MagSafe charging and more

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Sep 6 2024 - 6:00 am PT
0 Comments
Satechi passport wallet with Find My

Satechi is out with several new releases today at IFA Berlin. Headlining its new products is the Vegan-Leather Passport Cover with Find My. The cover/wallet features Apple’s official item tracking, a MagSafe/Qi2-rechargeable battery, RFID protection, and more.

Satechi announced its latest Apple accessories at IFA. Here’s how it describes its Find My passport wallet:

Your ultimate travel companion for peace of mind and efficiency. Quickly and easily locate your passport cover with Find My technology, ensuring your important documents are always within reach.

The Passport Cover with Find My uses black, vegan-leather and has plenty of storage for credit cards, ID, and boarding passes in addition to your passport.

Vegan-Leather Passport Cover with Find My specs

  • Passport slot
  • 4 card slots
  • Boarding pass slot
  • Wireless MagSafe/Qi/Qi2 charging with LED charging indicator
  • 5-month battery life
  • Durably stitched
  • Official Apple Find My support
  • RFID protection
  • Slim design
  • Price: $59.99

The Vegan-Leather Passport Cover with Find My is available now direct from Satechi.

3 new USB-C hubs for Mac and iPad

Also launched during IFA this morning are three new versions of Satechi’s Slim USB-C Multi-Port Adapters.

Pictured below is the new 7-in-1 USB-C Slim Multi-Port Adapter. It features the most I/O of the three new models with:

  • Gigabit Ethernet
  • 4K HDMI (60Hz)
  • 100W USB-C PD charging
  • Two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports
  • Micro/SD card readers

The 7-in-1 USB-C Slim Multi-Port Adapter is available now for $79.99. The new 6-in-1 goes for $69.99 and the new 5-in-1 is available for $41.99 (limited-time offer).

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Satechi

Satechi
Find My

Find My

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications