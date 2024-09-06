Satechi launches Find My passport wallet with MagSafe charging and more

Satechi is out with several new releases today at IFA Berlin. Headlining its new products is the Vegan-Leather Passport Cover with Find My. The cover/wallet features Apple’s official item tracking, a MagSafe/Qi2-rechargeable battery, RFID protection, and more.

Satechi announced its latest Apple accessories at IFA. Here’s how it describes its Find My passport wallet:

Your ultimate travel companion for peace of mind and efficiency. Quickly and easily locate your passport cover with Find My technology, ensuring your important documents are always within reach.

The Passport Cover with Find My uses black, vegan-leather and has plenty of storage for credit cards, ID, and boarding passes in addition to your passport.

Vegan-Leather Passport Cover with Find My specs

Passport slot

4 card slots

Boarding pass slot

Wireless MagSafe/Qi/Qi2 charging with LED charging indicator

5-month battery life

Durably stitched

Official Apple Find My support

RFID protection

Slim design

Price: $59.99

The Vegan-Leather Passport Cover with Find My is available now direct from Satechi.

3 new USB-C hubs for Mac and iPad

Also launched during IFA this morning are three new versions of Satechi’s Slim USB-C Multi-Port Adapters.

Pictured below is the new 7-in-1 USB-C Slim Multi-Port Adapter. It features the most I/O of the three new models with:

Gigabit Ethernet

4K HDMI (60Hz)

100W USB-C PD charging

Two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports

Micro/SD card readers

The 7-in-1 USB-C Slim Multi-Port Adapter is available now for $79.99. The new 6-in-1 goes for $69.99 and the new 5-in-1 is available for $41.99 (limited-time offer).