Satechi launches Find My passport wallet with MagSafe charging and more

Satechi is out with several new releases today at IFA Berlin. Headlining its new products is the Vegan-Leather Passport Cover with Find My. The cover/wallet features Apple’s official item tracking, a MagSafe/Qi2-rechargeable battery, RFID protection, and more.
Satechi announced its latest Apple accessories at IFA. Here’s how it describes its Find My passport wallet:
Your ultimate travel companion for peace of mind and efficiency. Quickly and easily locate your passport cover with Find My technology, ensuring your important documents are always within reach.
The Passport Cover with Find My uses black, vegan-leather and has plenty of storage for credit cards, ID, and boarding passes in addition to your passport.
Vegan-Leather Passport Cover with Find My specs
- Passport slot
- 4 card slots
- Boarding pass slot
- Wireless MagSafe/Qi/Qi2 charging with LED charging indicator
- 5-month battery life
- Durably stitched
- Official Apple Find My support
- RFID protection
- Slim design
- Price: $59.99
The Vegan-Leather Passport Cover with Find My is available now direct from Satechi.
3 new USB-C hubs for Mac and iPad
Also launched during IFA this morning are three new versions of Satechi’s Slim USB-C Multi-Port Adapters.
Pictured below is the new 7-in-1 USB-C Slim Multi-Port Adapter. It features the most I/O of the three new models with:
- Gigabit Ethernet
- 4K HDMI (60Hz)
- 100W USB-C PD charging
- Two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports
- Micro/SD card readers
The 7-in-1 USB-C Slim Multi-Port Adapter is available now for $79.99. The new 6-in-1 goes for $69.99 and the new 5-in-1 is available for $41.99 (limited-time offer).
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments