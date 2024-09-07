Indie App Spotlight: ‘FitBee’ helps you track your nutrition with ease

Welcome to Indie App Spotlight. This is a weekly 9to5Mac series where we showcase the latest apps in the indie app world. If you’re a developer and would like your app featured, get in contact.

FitBee is a modern calorie and macronutrient tracker for the iPhone, focused on speed and data accuracy. A lot of other calorie counting apps will take too much time to process, can’t find the food you’re looking for, or contain inaccurate data. FitBee aims to streamline this process for everyone.

The app has a number of useful features that make it really simple to use. It has an extremely robust food database, with over 1 million verified foods. You can just open the app, search for a food, and you’re done. You can also scan barcodes to automatically import the facts from a packaged good.

If the food isn’t in the database, the app also has a feature called Photo Logging. This allows you to take a picture of your food, and it’ll automatically estimate the nutrition facts. It isn’t perfect, but I’ve found it to be accurate enough to use in a pinch.

Additionally, the app allows you to easily import recipes from websites, or type them in yourself. This feature is quite handy if you’re cooking at home and want something more accurate than a photo estimation.

On top of those features for food tracking, FitBee also has features to help you track your weight. The app allows you to log your weight, and take progress photos to allow you to follow your weight loss journey. These photos are kept completely private and never leave your device.

FitBee also supports Apple Health, allowing you to sync a lot of the apps data with your Health app. It can also import your body weight automatically, if you own a scale that syncs with Apple Health already.

It also has support for Siri Shortcuts. For example, you could map your iPhone 15 Pro’s Action Button to launch the barcode scanner, making logging even more simple. There’s also widgets, allowing you to easily keep track of your daily progress from your iPhone’s home screen.

FitBee is available for free on the App Store for iPhones running iOS 17 and later. FitBee Premium is also available for $5.99/month, allowing for unlimited photo captures, unlimited progress pictures, and more. It’s available in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

