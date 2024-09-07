 Skip to main content

Indie App Spotlight: ‘FitBee’ helps you track your nutrition with ease

Avatar for Michael Burkhardt  | Sep 7 2024 - 12:30 pm PT
2 Comments

Welcome to Indie App Spotlight. This is a weekly 9to5Mac series where we showcase the latest apps in the indie app world. If you’re a developer and would like your app featured, get in contact.

FitBee is a modern calorie and macronutrient tracker for the iPhone, focused on speed and data accuracy. A lot of other calorie counting apps will take too much time to process, can’t find the food you’re looking for, or contain inaccurate data. FitBee aims to streamline this process for everyone.

The app has a number of useful features that make it really simple to use. It has an extremely robust food database, with over 1 million verified foods. You can just open the app, search for a food, and you’re done. You can also scan barcodes to automatically import the facts from a packaged good.

If the food isn’t in the database, the app also has a feature called Photo Logging. This allows you to take a picture of your food, and it’ll automatically estimate the nutrition facts. It isn’t perfect, but I’ve found it to be accurate enough to use in a pinch.

Additionally, the app allows you to easily import recipes from websites, or type them in yourself. This feature is quite handy if you’re cooking at home and want something more accurate than a photo estimation.

On top of those features for food tracking, FitBee also has features to help you track your weight. The app allows you to log your weight, and take progress photos to allow you to follow your weight loss journey. These photos are kept completely private and never leave your device.

FitBee also supports Apple Health, allowing you to sync a lot of the apps data with your Health app. It can also import your body weight automatically, if you own a scale that syncs with Apple Health already.

It also has support for Siri Shortcuts. For example, you could map your iPhone 15 Pro’s Action Button to launch the barcode scanner, making logging even more simple. There’s also widgets, allowing you to easily keep track of your daily progress from your iPhone’s home screen.

FitBee is available for free on the App Store for iPhones running iOS 17 and later. FitBee Premium is also available for $5.99/month, allowing for unlimited photo captures, unlimited progress pictures, and more. It’s available in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Follow Michael: X/Twitter, Threads

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apps

Apps

Lead the curve on tomorrow’s iOS and Mac app h…
Indie App Spotlight

Indie App Spotlight

Author

Avatar for Michael Burkhardt Michael Burkhardt

Michael is 9to5Mac’s Weekend Editor, keeping up with all of the latest Apple news on Saturday and Sunday. He got started in the world of Apple news during the pandemic, and it became a growing hobby. He’s also an indie iOS developer in his free time, and has published numerous apps over the years.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications